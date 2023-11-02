Watch: Russell Westbrook seemingly ignores LeBron James while Lakers star greets Clippers players

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers appeared to have ignored LeBron James of the LA Lakers before Wednesday's tip-off. James dapped the Clippers players, who were all on center court. Westbrook was far away on the other side under the basket when it happened.

The Clippers and Lakers faced off for the first time this season on Wednesday night. The Lakers are trying to end an 11-game losing streak against their crosstown rivals. They have not won since July 30, 2020, which was three years ago.

In the video below, "The King" greeted Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Bones Hyland and Ivica Zubac. Westbrook was caught under the basket on one side of the court and looked on at his former teammates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were at least 47 feet apart from each other. James probably didn't want to put the effort into walking all the way where Westbrook was standing.

Westbrook being on the other side of the court should also not be a surprise to anyone because it's been a part of his routine for the most part of his career. He starts far from the tip-off and just receives the ball if his team wins it.

Here's a video of Russ' pregame routine:

It's understandable why fans would think that Russell Westbrook ignored LeBron James. Westbrook's time with the LA Lakers was a disaster and the team began performing really well when they traded him last season. The Lakers even reached the Western Conference finals despite being the seventh seed.

On the other hand, Westbrook played the rest of last season with the LA Clippers. He looked much better for the Clippers and even helped them avoid the play-in tournament.

Also Read: "Like Shakespeare talking to Confucius" - Lil Wayne dotes on philosophical exchanges with longtime friend Skip Bayless

How does Russell Westbrook feel about LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had nothing but praise for Russell Westbrook ahead of their April 5 matchup last season. Ham was upset that things didn't work out for Westbrook and the Lakers, but he remains a huge fan of the former MVP.

In response to Ham's comments, Westbrook made his feelings known about LeBron James and the Lakers. He's looking way past his time there and was excited to give his all for the Clippers.

"It was an experience," Westbrook said. "I'm past it now, in a new place, and looking forward."

Many Lakers fans blamed Westbrook for the team's failures in the season and a half he was there. However, NBA players have always defended him and were not afraid to call out whoever makes the triple-double king as the scapegoat.

Also Read: "Base 34, Release 46" - Travis Scott's awkward jump shot at Warriors practice has NBA fans wheezing