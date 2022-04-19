Watch: "Say hello to my little friend" - Shaquille O'Neal channels Tony Montana from Scarface as he drenches Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on Dyngus Day

The hilarity that ensues on Inside the NBA on TNT continued after Monday night's playoff action as Shaquille O'Neal pulled out the big guns against co-hosts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs in full swing, the Inside the NBA crew also celebrated Easter Monday and the end of observing Lent with the Polish traditional celebration Dyngus Day.

Also known as Wet Monday, the occasion is generally celebrated by sprinkling water on each other. However, Shaquille O'Neal took things to the next level as he brought out the big guns to celebrate the holiday.

With two super-soakers on the table, O'Neal channeled the spirit of Tony Montana from the 1983 classic Scarface when he directed the water gun towards Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith and quoted the iconic dialog:

"Say hello to my little friend."

Threatening to shoot the two if they moved, hilarity ensued as Shaq chased Barkley out and around the studio with a gun in his hands.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Shaq got Chuck with the Super Soaker AGAIN "Say hello to my little friend" 🤣Shaq got Chuck with the Super Soaker AGAIN "Say hello to my little friend" 🤣Shaq got Chuck with the Super Soaker AGAIN 💦🔫 https://t.co/HwWRct3Qz8

Shaquille O'Neal stayed hot on Charles Barkley's trail as the latter failed to fire off a single shot in retaliation to defend himself. Amusingly taking cover behind the camera staff, O'Neal relentlessly worked on drenching his co-host.

"Diesel" also attempted to fire a few jets at Smith. But Kenny slyly took cover behind Ernie Johnson. With Johnson to protect him, Smith instigated the situation by saying:

"I dare you to shoot me. I'm standing behind the Godfather."

Hilariously, this incident has occurred before on the show as well. Back in 2019, O'Neal drenched Barkley in similar fashion.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Shaq hit Chuck with the Super Soaker. Shaq hit Chuck with the Super Soaker. 💦🔫 https://t.co/7C7h6O4OA3

Monday night's action added to the long list of antics taking place on Inside the NBA. With the continued back-and-forth between O'Neal and Barkley fuelling the show, audiences stayed tuned for the shared chemistry on the panel.

Hilarious moments between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley at the 2016 ESPYS - Red Carpet

TNT's Inside the NBA is a 15-time Emmy Award winning show for good reason. With one of the most entertaining and engaging panels in sports broadcasting, the show continues to offer solid content to audiences.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Inside the NBA crew reacts to the Timberwolves' celebration after clinching the 7th seed. "We need 'One Shining Moment'"Inside the NBA crew reacts to the Timberwolves' celebration after clinching the 7th seed. "We need 'One Shining Moment'" 😂Inside the NBA crew reacts to the Timberwolves' celebration after clinching the 7th seed. https://t.co/kMkhQBhKkN

A majority of the comic element is driven by the continued banter between panelists Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. With O'Neal often taking advantage of Barkley's lack of awareness, the former often gets a laugh at the expense of his co-host.

The healthy competition between the two panelists has driven the show for a long time. With Kenny Smith acting as an instigator as well, there is little that can be done to contain the ludicrous banter between the two.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



‘Inside the NBA’ returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Shaq and Chuck are always going at it 🤣‘Inside the NBA’ returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on @NBAonTNT Shaq and Chuck are always going at it 🤣‘Inside the NBA’ returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on @NBAonTNT https://t.co/6ovurX1mVZ

After sharing the panel for several seasons, the consistency with which the two approached their relationship has not changed. While Barkley often attempts to take a few jabs at Shaq, O'Neal tends to retaliate at the drop of a hat.

Edited by Diptanil Roy