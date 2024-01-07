Watch: Scoot Henderson debuts first signature shoe Puma 'Scoot Zeros' ahead of game against Brooklyn Nets

Scoot Henderson debuted his signature shoe, the “Scoot Zeros,” on Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers rookie signed a multi-year endorsement contract with Puma in 2022 and it is the first of his shoe line with the brand.

Henderson is among the few rookies to snag a signature shoe deal in his first year in the NBA.

According to Puma, the shoes are inspired by Henderson’s personal mantra and work ethic. The youngster lives by “O.D.D. - Overly Determined to Dominate.”

Puma also has signature shoe deals with LaMelo Ball and WNBA star Breanna Stewart. They continue to try to make waves in the basketball shoe industry, which Nike and Adidas dominate.

Henderson has had his struggles with injuries this season. He is averaging 12.4 points per game and has played in just 25 games.

More details on Scoot Henderson’s signature shoe

Scoot Henderson signed a seven-figure, multi-year deal with Puma before stepping on an NBA court. In December, the third overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft showed off other colorways and previewed the signature shoes before their official on-court debut.

The Puma Scoot Zeros 'Georgia Peach' was released to the public on December 15 and retailed for $100. The shoes reference Henderson’s home state of Georgia. He is from Marietta, Georgia. They feature a bright beach orange base with green accents. The green references the leaf and stem of the peach.

Henderson first showed off his signature shoes before Draft Day in New York. The first colorway made references to Henderson’s hometown of Marietta.

After releasing the 'Georgia Peach' sneakers, Henderson said (via Puma.com):

“I’m excited to finally share the Scoot Zeros Georgia Peach with the world. To me, Zeros symbolizes new beginnings and reminds me that each day we have the opportunity to reset, learn, create, embrace, and overcome.”

“My signature shoe not only represents a fresh start for me, but I hope it inspires all players to overcome and strive for greatness both on and off the court.”

Henderson still has a long way to go to reach his potential in the league. He has fallen out of the rookie of the year race and battled injuries in his first year.