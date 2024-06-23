Watch: Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia shares adorable moment with mom Larsa as duo nails viral TikTok moment

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen have all the time when it comes to her family. Earlier today, the reality TV star was taking a flight with her daughter, Sophia. While in the personal jet, Sophia and Larsa also shared some adorable moments with each other.

The mother-daughter duo were seen lip-syncing for a video on their social media. Sophia and Larsa Pippen both posted the viral moment on their Instagram handles. Both of them were in their sweatshirts, lounging on the private jet.

Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophie's IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sophia is Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen’s youngest child. She is Larsa and Scottie's fourth child. Born in 2008, she belongs to the new generation of Gen-Z. Larsa has previously told "People" that her daughter is just the smaller version of her mother.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Larsa also said that Sophie likes to dance and act and also wants to pursue a career in modeling. Larsa’s daughter has already made her appearance on TV when she appeared on “Real Housewives Of Miami” in season 6 of the reality TV show.

Scottie Pippen's daughter has also participated in the famous ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’ show. She was part of the show in 2018 but faced an early elimination from the competition.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa says she gives $2500 monthly allowance to daughter Sophia

Larsa Pippen doesn't think that giving a $2,500 monthly allowance to her daughter Sophia is such a bad idea. Earlier in March, the former wife of the Chicago Bulls legend said that she thinks that giving such a big amount isn’t a bad idea, given how expensive Los Angeles is.

"You guys understand, like, L.A. is super expensive," she told host Andy Cohen. (via Daily Mail) "So after school, she orders food or Uber or buys presents for her friends’ birthdays."

Sophie lives in Los Angeles with her father, Scotie Pippen. The mother of four said that it was her daughter’s decision to attend school in Los Angeles. She also added that as their kids are growing, despite separation, both are doing their best to give space to their children and also spend time with them.

Apart from her schooling, Larsa Pippen’s daughter also has involved herself in the modeling business since she was a kid. She was one of the kid models in New York City's Kids Fashion Week in 2014 when she was just five years old.

She was also featured in ‘True Faces of the World campaign’ in 2017. She has also been part of the Miami Fashion Week and she is one of the brand faces for Fashion Nova.