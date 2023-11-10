Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was seen sitting courtside for the NBA Mexico game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Pippen was one of several former NBA players and Mexican celebrities present inside Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

In the video below, Pippen can be seen wearing a $1,000 Givenchy Camo Print Cotton Fleece Hoodie. Givenchy is a luxury brand based in Paris, France. With an estimated net worth of $20 million, the $1,000 hoodie is perhaps just chump change for the six-time NBA champion.

Pippen was joined courtside by Mexican artists Peso Pluma and Danna Paola. Other former NBA players in the arena include Horacio Llamas, JJ Barea, Carlos Arroyo, Rashard Lewis and Dominique Wilkins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a video of Scottie Pippen during the Hawks-Magic game:

Expand Tweet

According to Esto MX, Scottie Pippen received plenty of cheers from the crowd when he was mentioned by the arena announcer. Pippen was among the most popular players when the NBA became recognized south of the border. He won six rings with Michael Jordan, who he now despises.

Also Read: "Ben Simmons of football" - Nets star catches stray from former NBA champ who ruthlessly disses Bears QB Justin Fields

Scottie Pippen witnessed Atlanta beat Orlando in a thriller

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic

The Atlanta Hawks came back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit on Thursday night to beat the Orlando Magic in front of thousands of Mexican fans. Scottie Pippen, Dominique Wilkins and several other former NBA players witnessed Dejounte Murray hit the game-winning basket.

Paolo Banchero had a chance to get the win, but his 3-point shot from the elbow hit the rim hard like a brick. The Magic recovered the loose ball, but Trae Young was able to secure it and throw it up to Murray as the clock expired to give the Hawks a 120-119 win.

Expand Tweet

Young finished with 41 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Jalen Johnson had 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Jalen Suggs led the way for Orlando, scoring 21 points. Paolo Banchero struggled with his shot and finished with just 17 points.

Also Read: "Why did you keep me?" -Lakers owner Jeanie Buss stunned to learn about her parents giving up a baby girl for adoption

Bonzi Wells praises Scottie Pippen

With all the negative things surrounding Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen over the past year, it's perhaps surprising to see someone praise the Chicago Bulls legend. Bonzi Wells, who was teammates with Pippen in Portland, had nothing but praise for his idol growing up in Indiana:

"In the neighborhood, everybody wanted to be like Mike," Wells told Underdog NBA. "I just loved the way Scottie played, too, 'cause I couldn't do what Mike could do. ... I was just learning so much from him off the court and on the court just by being around him."

Also Read: "Likes very very very big women" - Stephen A. Smith's hilarious reason on why he doesn't hang out with his best friend