Watch: Shaedon Sharpe drills a deep 3 from the logo

Shaedon Sharpe channeled his inner Damian Lillard on Thursday in the Portland Trail Blazers' win over the Orlando Magic in the NBA 2K24 Summer League. The second-year guard hit a deep 3-point shot from Lillard country.

With under two minutes left in the first quarter, Sharpe received an inbound pass from Rayan Rupert near the halfcourt line. Duop Reath set up a screen to free up Sharpe near the logo.

The 20-year-old guard didn't hesitate to pull the trigger and hit the shot deep from beyond the arc. The basket gave the Trail Blazers an early 19-12 lead over the Magic.

Here's the video of Sharpe doing his best Lillard impersonation:

Shaedon Sharpe finished the game with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in just 12 minutes of action. The Portland Trail Blazers rested their prized second-year guard in the second half since it was their fourth game and they had a 45-19 lead after two quarters.

Portland ended up winning 88-71 to improve their NBA Summer League record to 3-1 and are currently fifth in the standings. Michael Devoe led the way for Portland with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Jabari Walker and Duop Reath each scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Dexter Dennis was the Orlando Magic's best performer with 16 points and two steals. Viral Filipino player Kai Sotto, who has not played in Orlando's first three games, finally had his chance.

He put up six points, four rebounds and three blocks in 13 minutes, with one of the blocks coming against Shaedon Sharpe.

Shaedon Sharpe part of Portland Trail Blazers' future if Damian Lillard gets traded

Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe was the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. Sharpe had a really good first season, showing his athleticism for the most part. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 80 games.

Sharpe shot 47.2% from the field, including a solid 36.0% clip from beyond the arc. He's even better in this year's Summer League, averaging 15.4 points in four games. He will be an important part of the Trail Blazers future if the franchise finally trade Damian Lillard this summer.

Lillard, a longtime Trail Blazer, has requested a trade and it might be only a matter of time before it materializes. Portland already has a nice core of Sharpe and 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson to start their rebuild.

