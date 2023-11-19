WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s insane sequence sees him block Steph Curry’s 3 and stretch Thunder’s lead

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his presence felt on both ends of the court against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco.

In one sequence late in their 130-123 overtime victory, the OKC guard blocked a three-point attempt by his Golden State counterpart Stephen Curry and scored on the other end with a lay-up to give his team a cushion that the Warriors could not overcome.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gilgeous-Alexander was once again his usual self in the victory, posting stat lines of 40 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Thunder were already on the brink of defeat in the game when Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins drained a triple with three seconds to go in regulation to give his team a 117-114 lead.

OKC, however, came back with a three-pointer of its own with 0.1 second to go, care of stretch big man Chet Holmgrem, to make it 117-all and send the game to OT.

In overtime, it was all Thunder on both ends of the court, leaving the Warriors reeling. It was their fourth straight victory, the last two fashioned over the Warriors. They now sport a 9-4 win-loss record. Next for the team is a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says key to efficient offense is knowing each other’s strengths

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the key to the efficient offense of the Oklahoma City Thunder is knowing what each of them is capable of and charting their game plan accordingly.

The OKC floor general shared their strategy with Sports Illustrated, saying:

"We have shots that each individual player knows they want to shoot. It's something that we chart as a group, shots that are comfortable for each player, what type of shots. We try to stay within that guideline."

The Thunder boast one of the more exciting styles on offense in the NBA.

Entering their game against the Warriors on Saturday, the team is tied for the sixth-best win percentage in the league and tied for the sixth-best scoring offense.

Five players are scoring in double digits in the ongoing season, led by Gilgeous-Alexander (28.8 points), Jalen Williams (17.2 points), Chet Holmgren (15.5 points), Josh Giddey (13.1 points) and Luguentz Dort (12.4 points).

Oklahoma City is currently third in the Northwest Division with a 9-4 card.