Chet Holmgren 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting the Thunder rookie’s performance this season

After a dominant NBA summer league showing and an impressive preseason, the hype surrounding OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren continues to grow. This includes in NBA fantasy circles, where the 2022 No. 2 pick has been rocketing up draft boards.

As an efficient big who can space the floor, rebound and protect the rim at an elite rate, Holmgren’s playstyle is very well suited to 9-category fantasy leagues. This has led to him being selected within the Top 50 of most fantasy drafts.

Yahoo! Sports’ fantasy expert Dan Titus has Holmgren ranked as the 47th-best player in his 9-cat fantasy rankings. However, depending on how well his game translates to the regular season, Holmgren could be even better.

Over four preseason games, Holmgren averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 turnovers and 1.5 3-pointers in just 19.3 minutes per game. He did so while shooting 57.9%, 50.0% from deep and 75.0% at the free-throw line.

Over four summer league games, Holmgren averaged 16.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 3.5 bpg, 3.8 tpg and 0.3 3pg in 29.8 mpg. He also shot 48.9% and 73.1% at the line.

What will Chet Holmgren’s role with the Thunder be this season?

Entering the 2023-24 NBA season, Chet Holmgren appears to be in the perfect situation. He is set to start at center for an OKC Thunder team that was in desperate need of a starting-caliber big man last season.

The Thunder will be relying on Holmgren to be their defensive anchor from Day 1 and are expected to make a playoff push this season. So, he should have a very long leash and could easily play 30+ mpg.

There are still some questions surrounding how well Holmgren will hold up in the post against NBA-level big men for a full 82-game season. This comes as he still appears quite slender for his height (7-foot-1). Plus, he already missed all season due to a right foot injury.

However, the big man reportedly already bulked up from 195 pounds to 207 pounds over the last year. So, if he can continue to add weight, that should bode well for his chances of staying on the court.

Overall, Holmgren projects to be one of the biggest wildcards in fantasy basketball and should be a fun player to roster this season.