How to draft rookies in NBA Fantasy for 2023-24 season? Lesser known details about Fantasy League

For years, drafting NBA rookies in NBA Fantasy Leagues has been a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Entering the 2023-24 NBA season, there are a few rookies worth getting and when to get them is part of building a good strategy for fantasy team owners.

We explore the risks involving draftable rookies including the best draft positioning and sleepers.

NBA Fantasy Draft strategy in getting rookies

In getting rookies, it's a given that field goals and turnovers will be a huge challenge, so do rack up surrounding picks who have a high FG% and low TO rate. Some rookies are also not inserted into the starting lineup but may do so by mid-season.

In this list, we take a look a the top draft picks and a few sleepers to watch out for to help build a good fantasy team.

Victor Wembanyama

Yahoo! Rank: 39

The hype of Victor Wembanyama pushed his Yahoo! ranking to 39, and he's quite above Evan Mobley, Kristaps Porzingis and DeAndre Ayton already.

From what we saw in the NBA preseason, he will be a potent source of points. However, the rebounding numbers might not be double-digits every game yet as he plays five out for the Spurs and easily switches to the guards on picks.

The blocks will surely be there, but don't expect the rebounding numbers to be at double-double range every night. Drafting Wemby at the third round is modest, but the most I have personally seen him drafted was at 14th overall.

His turnovers will be at the 3.0 range per game but what is fascinating is that he has some steals to his statline.

Being in a team that invented load management do expect him to play a minimum of 65 games, but he may be shut down early when the Spurs don't make the playoffs, and that will hurt H2H NBA Fantasy League owners

Chet Holmgren

Yahoo! Rank: 52

Chet Holmgren is in an interesting situation with the OKC Thunder having playoff aspirations after reaching the play-in tournament last season. He has been actively playing in the preseason tournament and was able to give his team scoring, three-point shooting and his gravy fantasy stat, blocks.

His NBA Fantasy draft position is at 52, which means he's a natural pick in the 5th round in 12-team leagues. Near his position, you can find big men like Nikola Vucevic, Walker Kessler, Julius Randle, Nic Claxton and even Zion Williamson.

Snagging him at the foutth round has been a norm especially if you're looking for blocks but definitely a steal if he drops at the sixth.

Scoot Henderson

Yahoo! Rank: 107

Drafting rookie point guards has been risky especially if they're expected to carry heavy minutes.

The turnovers will be high for Scoot Henderson, and do expect the field goals to be in the 42% range. Ranked at 107 by Yahoo! on NBA Fantasy, at this point you should have drafted two point guards above him.

Henderson should find his groove by mid-season, and until then, it will be a bumpy ride for the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Ausar Thompson

Yahoo! Rank: 132

Ausar Thompson jumps above his twin brothers, Amen, and Brandon Miller in the Yahoo! rankings on NBA Fantasy.

The Detroit Pistons loved him, and he's winning a starting position over Jaden Ivey. If he does get minutes, this Thompson twin will give you almost everything except points.

He should be in and out of the starting lineup this season but until he pans out by mid-season, Ausar should be a good player to get at the 11th round on 12-team leagues but would be a good catch on the 12th.

Amen Thompson

Yahoo! Rank: 161

Drafted higher than his twin brother, Amen had a lower Yahoo! ranking on NBA Fantasy because of the presence of Fred VanVleet.

As of now, it's difficult to trust this Thompson twin in 12-team leagues until he finds his identity with the Rockets. According to the Rockets depth charts, Amen Thompson will be coming off the bench behind VanVleet and Jalen Green and that will scare fantasy owners in getting him.

Brandon Miller

Yahoo! Rank: 177

This is quite a surprise that the second-overall pick is ranked at 177 by Yahoo! on NBA Fantasy, and he's the second-string small forward behind veteran Gordon Hayward.

Picking Brandon Miller as your last pick in 12-team leagues is not crazy at all. He should earn a starting position very soon and will be given minutes to pan out.