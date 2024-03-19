Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surprises crowd by joining Drake on stage at Oklahoma City concert

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently gave Drake fans a moment they won't soon forget. With the pop star currently on tour, Drake hit Oklahoma City for a show earlier this week. Much to the surprise of fans in attendance, OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a surprise appearance. The link-up saw two of Canada's biggest stars unite for a huge moment.

Apart from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder star Chet Holmgren also made an appearance. According to reports, Holmgren walked out with Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk before Drake took center stage for the headlining act.

As many were quick to point out, the connection between the two goes back several years, with Drake attending an OKC Thunder game way in 2021. This week, Drake welcomed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the stage in electrifying fashion, touching on the pair's shared connection to Canada.

“He’s the future of the NBA. His name is Shai Gilgeous. He loves the f**k out of y’all. … We both rep the six, but he loves the f**k out of y’all."

Check out the clip of Drake welcoming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the stage, as well as the video of Chet Holmgren walking out with Lil Durk below:

Looking back at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Drake's friendship over the years

While it's unclear how SGA and Drake met one another, it's clear that Drake has been a supporter of the Thunder star for some time. As previously mentioned, in 2021, Drake sat courtside at an OKC Thunder game.

Given that the pair are both Canadian, the support wasn't surprising, but many fans theorized that Drake could be working to recruit SGA to Toronto. As the ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, Drake has been involved in the team for some time now.

Although we've seen little evidence to suggest that Drake is actively trying to recruit SGA away from the Thunder, the pair have built up quite a friendship. Earlier this season for example, SGA gifted Drake a signed jersey along with a heartfelt message, writing:

"To the boy: Shout out to the flashiest, the splashiest, the craftiest ... my fly brother, the GOAT ... appreciate you 4L."

Drake took a photo of the signed jersey and shared it to his Instagram story, highlighting the fact that the two Canadian stars have become friends.

On the heels of he and Chet Holmgren's appearance at the Drake concert, SGA and the Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday when they face the Jazz.

With the postseason in sight, and the team sitting in first place in the West, expectations are high in Oklahoma City.