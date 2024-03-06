WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal accidentally breaks Kelce brothers Cavaliers bobblehead as TNT crew reviews exclusive collectible

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal got his hands on one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kelce brothers' bobblehead giveaways on Tuesday. However, despite being warned, it didn’t take long for the 7-foot-1 big man to break the exclusive collectible.

The bobblehead was given to fans who attended Cleveland’s Tuesday home matchup against the Boston Celtics at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It features Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in the Cavaliers’ black statement jerseys.

Travis is sporting his signature No. 87 Chiefs jersey number and a gold chain, while Jason is donning his former No. 62 Eagles jersey number.

The Tuesday-night TNT crew showcased one of the giveaways in-studio, passing it around for each crew member to see the details up close. When it came time for O’Neal to review the bobblehead, his co-host, Adam Lefkoe, warned him to be careful with the fragile collectible.

Nonetheless, after just 13 seconds of holding the bobblehead and appreciating the details of the Kelce brothers’ outfits, the former MVP unintentionally broke it. He effortlessly pulled Jason Kelce off the stand, leaving only one of his shoes.

“Shaq, be very careful,” Lefkoe said.

“Oh, yeah, that’s nice,” O’Neal said. “He’s even got the little gold chain.”

“What? Did you break it?” Lefkoe said. “Jeez, man, we can’t even have nice stuff around here. You just ripped Jason Kelce off?”

Afterward, O’Neal looked around in bewilderment before unsuccessfully attempting to reattach Jason to the stand.

Why did the Cavaliers give out Kelce brothers bobbleheads?

As for why the Cavaliers gave out bobbleheads of football players at a basketball game, it has to do with Travis and Jason Kelce being hometown heroes.

The Kelce brothers hail from Ohio and enjoyed illustrious high school athletic careers at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Jason was the school’s running back and linebacker from 2002 to 2006, earning All-Lake Erie League honors twice and winning league defensive MVP.

On the other hand, Travis starred as a multi-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) at Cleveland Heights from 2004 to 2008. However, he excelled most in football, becoming a three-year letter-winning quarterback and earning All-Lake Erie League honors in his senior year.

Additionally, Travis and Jason went on to be inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in May 2018. So, between that and the brothers’ immense NFL success, including Travis winning this year’s Super Bowl, Cleveland opted to recognize them.

The Kelce brothers even attended Tuesday's game and were honored in front of the Cavaliers' home crowd.

