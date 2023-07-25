Watch: Shaquille O'Neal dons a jumpsuit and a wig to perform "Maniac" on Comedy Central

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his hilarious antics on media platforms. Recently, the NBA legend came back with another iconic performance as he put on a jumpsuit and got in character to lip sync "Maniac" by Michael Sembello on Comedy Central's "Lip Sync Battle".

It's not every day that fans of "Lip Sync Battle" get to see a seven-foot giant in a jumpsuit and a wig perform an iconic dance number. However, it almost perfectly encapsulates something Shaquille O'Neal would be capable of doing.

The NBA legend took control of the stage as he harnessed the spirit of Alexandra Owens from the 1983 feature film "Flashdance". Although Shaq started off with the jumpsuit, it wasn't long before his co-performers came and stripped him to reveal his outfit.

O'Neal passionately lipsynced the verse of the song, drawing laughter from the crowd and the other guests on the show. Shaq showcased his dance skills and nimble footwork while breaking into the choreography for the hook of the song.

There were some very obvious steps that the big man couldn't follow. However, he made up for it with his showmanship and sheer energy. Needless to say, watching the giant on the stage was enough to bring the crowd to their feet.

A hilarious fake attempt at a stage dive at the end of the performance undoubtedly struck fear into the hearts of those in the front row. However, there is no room to say that they weren't entertained.

Shaquille O'Neal's impeccable dancing skills

Shaquille O'Neal has always been known to be quite the performer. Whether this happens on or off the court, O'Neal brings a certain flair that immediately makes him a crowd favorite.

His iconic dance display with the Jabbawockeez at the 2009 NBA All-Star game is a perfect example of this. The seven-foot giant donned the mask worn by every member of the group. Although it's meant to hide the identity of the performers, it was rather difficult to do so in Shaq's case.

In 2019, O'Neal made a return to the NBA Awards, showcasing his multifaceted talents as a performer. Alongside his impressive basketball skills, he also displayed his rap abilities, leaving the audience in awe of his performance.

Outside of his cameos as a guest on TV shows, Shaq also works as a DJ at several events. Having performed at major shows such as Lollapalooza and Lost Lands, DJ Diesel is truly a special talent.

