Watch: Shaquille O'Neal leaves internet in splits, shows off series of crazy and hilarious dance moves in latest reel

Shaquille O'Neal posted a hilarious reel of himself dancing alongside TNT's Ro Parrish.

The duo danced to a famous Instagram trend to the tune of Dance Origin, a trending beat on the social networking site. Although O'Neal and his partner Parrish have picked it up late, they made sure to give it their essence and make it a lot more fun.

The reel has garnered 128K likes in two hours, and over 1,000 people have sent in their love through the comments section. Shaquille O'Neal posted the reel with the caption:

"@roparrish and @shaq the Tnt zoo crew is back thanks @makeupbymikki for the great film work"

Only an hour after uploading the reel on Instagram, O'Neal posted another hilarious video.

The four-time NBA champion loves spending time on the set, making reels and videos with his crewmates. He has a following of 23.3 million people. The 50-year-old certainly finds enough time to keep them entertained through his antics and reels on social media.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players in the history of the game. However, he loves spreading laughter and is often seen pulling pranks and gimmicks on television. His ability to provide knowledge about the game and also keep things light-hearted make him one of the best faces on sports television.

Shaquille O'Neal and his career after retirement

Shaquille O'Neal played in the NBA for 19 years. He won everything in the league before calling it quits in 2011.

Many take a break before figuring out things out later but not O'Neal. He joined the 'Inside the NBA' show alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. His arrival took the show to a different level, and it soon became one of the best basketball studio shows in the country.

Shaquille O'Neal's aura was such that many knew he would do well on TV. ESPN offered him a role, but he decided to choose Turner Sports. Aside from being a reputed basketball expert, the 50-year-old is also an entrepreneur. He owned a stake in the Sacramento Kings team but gave it up this year due to professional reasons.

O'Neal is also a disco jockey and is often seen playing his set at events. He has a diverse skill set and finds time for all of them. The father of six also gives time to his children and posts updates about their achievements on social media.

His ability to put a smile on the faces of everyone around him makes him a special human being.

Unlike many big stars, the Hall of Famer never takes his fans for granted. He keeps all of them entertained through social media. Despite his tight schedule, O'Neal makes sure to post funny reels to keep everyone engaged.

Edited by Bhargav