Watch: Shaquille O'Neal gets hilariously scored on by retired MLB star Curtis Granderson on "Inside the NBA"

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. The Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend is currently part of the "Inside the NBA" crew on TNT alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

On an episode of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, the crew welcomed the MLB TBS team of Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson for their half-time show. Kenny was trying to breakdown the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game.

The TBS baseball crew were instructed by Smith to play the Warriors with Martinez as Jordan Poole, Rollins as Klay Thompson and Granderson as Curry. O'Neil defended the paint, while Barkley was on the perimeter.

Granderson set a pick on O'Neal before cutting to the rim. Martinez made the perfect pass, given that he's a Hall of Fame pitcher, to the 6'1" Granderson. The former New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers player went up and made a layup. O'Neal tried blocking the shot but hilariously whiffed at his attempt.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob dare i say a little up-and-under there from Curtis Granderson dare i say a little up-and-under there from Curtis Granderson https://t.co/vwBpBHeDwA

The entire crew had a good laugh at the expense of O'Neal, in another hilarious moment in "Inside the NBA." O'Neal was a good sport and laughed at himself. He proceeded to post up the 5' 7" Jimmy Rollins and made an easy layup.

Twitter reacts to Shaquille O'Neal getting scored on by Curtis Granderson

Twitter did not waste time making fun of O'Neal after he was scored on by a retired MLB player.

Granderson was a beast during his baseball career. He was an All-Star three times and wona Silver Slugger in 2011. However, O'Neal is the most physically dominant player in NBA history.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets about Granderson scoring on O'Neal:

Danny Parkins @DannyParkins Curtis Granderson just made a layup under Shaq on a pass from Pedro Martinez with Jimmy Rollins as a decoy. Barkley is furious. And Kenny Smith is very proud of himself for orchestrating it.



Just give ‘em the Emmy now. Curtis Granderson just made a layup under Shaq on a pass from Pedro Martinez with Jimmy Rollins as a decoy. Barkley is furious. And Kenny Smith is very proud of himself for orchestrating it. Just give ‘em the Emmy now.

Tony Garcia @RealTonyGarcia Pedro dropping the dime to Curtis Granderson to make a contested layup on Shaq. Now there's a sentence I never thought I'd get to type. @NBAonTNT Pedro dropping the dime to Curtis Granderson to make a contested layup on Shaq. Now there's a sentence I never thought I'd get to type. @NBAonTNT

Otter Kay @_TheRealOtter Shaq just got beat on the slip by Curtis Granderson Shaq just got beat on the slip by Curtis Granderson

Shaquille O'Neal has been in the best shape of his life since retiring from the NBA in 2011. O'Neal ballooned to more than 400 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic but decided to get healthy just in time for his 50th birthday in March. He's now even trying his best to go meatless and become a vegan.

In a recent guest appearance on "Urban Eats and Treats," O'Neal revealed he's been eating healthier and would go meatless if he wants to have his cheat meals. The four-time NBA champion's favorite vegan place is the Slutty Vegan in Atlanta, owned by Pinky Cole. He said:

"My friend Shaka introduced me to this place, and it's healthy. For example, I like cheeseburgers, right? But the way she cooks it, I can eat healthy but still feel like I'm eating bad."

