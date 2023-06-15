Watch- Shaquille O’Neal goes to Home Depot and buys gifts for a family

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is best known for his dominant basketball career and humorous TNT segments. However, this larger-than-life big man has also established a reputation as one of the most philanthropic celebrities. Over the years, he consistently lends a helping hand to those in need, often assisting strangers he encounters in public. During his recent visit to Home Depot, O'Neal once again showcased his generosity.

The big man spotted a family pushing a shopping cart while recording him. He walked up to them and asked them what they were looking to buy. They told him their plan to purchase a washing machine and dryer, prompting O'Neal to promptly offer to buy them on their behalf. The family was astonished by his gesture and expressed deep gratitude. Before making the purchase, O'Neal even posed for photos with them.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Shaq went to Home Depot and bought this family a washer and dryer Shaq went to Home Depot and bought this family a washer and dryer 💪 https://t.co/m86MSnWQu8

Shaquille O’Neal on his interaction with the viral “Home Depot Girl”

Ariana Josephine, AKA the “Home Depot Girl” and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

As for why Shaquille O’Neal went to Home Depot, it had to do with his recent interaction with Ariana Josephine, AKA the “Home Depot Girl.” Josephine went viral when she chose to work at Home Depot instead of creating an OnlyFans account. However, she faced criticism for making negative remarks about sex workers. O'Neal stepped in to defend Josephine through a private message, which later became public.

“Don’t let them people bother you,” O’Neal said.

“Don’t read the comments, stuff like that will drive you crazy.

“Have a great day. Tell all of your boyfriends I said hello.”

O’Neal was then criticized, with many alleging that he was trying to hit on Josephine. However, the big man made it clear that he is just trying to uplift others, via a recent comment on Instagram:

“Just uplifting people, that's what the Diesel do, baby. I uplift people, Google me,” O’Neal said.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 Shaq done Pulled up to the Home Depot and Spat some Bars Shaq done Pulled up to the Home Depot and Spat some Bars 🔥😭 https://t.co/C8nsZP9JVw

It appears that O’Neal then had some fun trolling his haters via his trip to Home Depot where he jokingly pretended to look for Josephine. The big man also recorded a light-hearted rap video before finding the aforementioned family to help.

