Watch: Shaquille O'Neal hilariously reveals how he maintains order on set of Inside the NBA

The hosts of TNT's Inside the NBA are passionate about sharing their varying takes on the game. Shaquille O'Neal revealed that to ensure everybody gets to talk, he maintains a sense of order on how they go about it.
He hilariously shared the "system" that he has on the episode of their award-winning show on Thursday in Atlanta, saying that he and co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, follow a certain order of:
"1, 2, 3, back to 1."
Of course, such order is not being followed down to a T, like the one that took place back in 2019, where Shaquille O'Neal delivered his infamous "It's supposed to be 1, 2, 3. Not 1, 2, back to 1" line after Barkley cut him as he was about to weigh in on the topic they were discussing.
While his co-hosts just laughed it off, the four-time NBA champion was visibly irked by it. He eventually cooled down as the show went on.
The show on Thursday incidentally was the last ever show for the regular season of Inside the NBA as the TNT Sports' media rights deal with the league lapses at the end of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, marking the end of the partnership between the NBA and Turner Sports after 36 years.
Broadcast of the league will now be handled by The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Amazon via ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Prime Video under an 11-year, $76-billion media rights deal signed last year.
NBA on TNT will still handle the playoffs this season, which starts next week.
Shaquille O'Neal to remain as host of Inside The NBA
While Inside the NBA will no longer be broadcast on TNT beginning next season, it will still continue but under a licensing agreement with ESPN, with Shaquille O'Neal still part of the show.
The four-time NBA champion reportedly agreed to a $15-million-a-year deal to still be part of the Emmy-awarding sports show even if it is going to be broadcast from a different home.
Shaquille O'Neal joined the Inside the NBA crew in 2011 after a 19-year playing career and has become a huge part of the success of the show, with his popular segment "Shaqtin a Fool" and spirited and funny back-and-forth with co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on various topics.
Shaquille O'Neal said he has enjoyed his stay on Inside the NBA as it allowed him to continue being himself.
"I wanted to be the Black Bryantt Gumbel and use big words and do all that," O'Neal said when he joined the show. "But TNT said, 'Be you.'"
Apart from Inside the NBA, O'Neal also did NBA on TNT Tuesday with Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker and Vince Carter. The show had its last episode earlier this week.
