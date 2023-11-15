Watch: Shaquille O'Neal puts Charles Barkley in a chokehold in mimic of Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert fight

The Inside the NBA crew took a lighthearted swipe at the recent altercation between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green, with Shaquille O'Neal doing the same to Charles Barkley. The seven-foot-one legend went to take on Kenny Smith in a chokehold but instead set his eyes on the 1993 NBA MVP.

While Smith was on a non-basketball topic, O'Neal stood up from his chair and asked the former Houston Rocket guard for a hug. Knowing what O'Neal was trying to do, Smith put his arm in a position so as to avoid a chokehold.

O'Neal tried to hold Smith but then changed his target to Barkley who was unaware of the big man's intentions.

Smith then asked the 51-year-old in a playful manner to choke Barkley out. He also held Barkley's hand and made him tap out as all of them laughed.

In Tuesday's clash between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, an altercation saw Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

"Mama said choke you out": Shaquille O'Neal's hilarious reaction to the Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert scuffle

As the basketball world reacted to Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a rear-naked choke after the heated scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, the Inside the NBA crew weighed in on the incident.

The tussle occurred within the first two minutes of the first quarter when both teams were yet to score in the game. Klay Thompson was grabbed by the arm after putting his hand on Jaden McDaniels. Both players ended up pulling each other's jerseys, with players and coaches trying to diffuse the situation.

Rudy Gobert was one of the first to intervene but Draymond Green had something else on his mind. The four-time NBA champion put his arm around the seven-foot French center's throat, forming a chokehold. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Warriors coaching staff tried to break the two men as the situation turned ugly in an instant.

McDaniels and Thompson were both ejected from the game while Draymond Green was given a Flagrant 2, which will most probably warrant a suspension.

Watching the footage, the Inside the NBA crew gave their take and Shaquille O'Neal paid homage to LL Cool J's song 'Mama gonna knock you out', which was released way back in 1990.

"Momma said choke you out," said Shaquille O'Neal while Ernie Johnson explained what happened.

This was just one of the comedic moments of Inside the NBA and Shaquille O'Neal did a good job of diffusing the tension on what happened between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green.