Watch: Steph Curry adorably teaches mannerisms to son Canon and daughter Ryan at Giants game 

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry spent quality time with his son Canon and daughter Ryan at Friday's New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants game. The four-time NBA champion was mic'd up throughout, providing fans with several wholesome interactions between him and his children.

Before the contest, Curry took Canon and Ryan to meet the Giants' players. Upon doing so, he taught Ryan how to do a firm introductory handshake.

Curry then watched Canon show the team his batt-swinging skills as he smiled and quipped about his son's desire to be a hitter.

"He's an old-school [designated hitter]. He's not worried about the field right now," Curry said.

The 10-time All-Star later asked Canon if he could hit a baseball at the speed of a Giants player's pitch. The five-year-old didn't hesitate to concur, with Curry humorously affirming his confidence by flexing and scowling. His reaction was reminiscent of his in-game celebrations with Golden State.

Curry and Canon could later be seen playing catch in the Giants' dugout, with his son showing off his between-the-legs trick moves, much to his amusement. The 36-year-old subsequently showed Canon the Giants players' helmets before remarking about him "having a mind of his own."

Check out the behind-the-scenes look at their trip to Oracle Park below:

Steph Curry joins Dr. Clarence B. Jones for ceremonial first pitch at Giants-Yankees game, Canon steals show with dance moves

During Friday's Giants vs. Yankees matchup, Steph Curry joined Dr. Clarence B. Jones, Martin Luther King Jr.'s speechwriter and personal attorney, for a ceremonial first pitch. The two shared a memorable pregame moment alongside Giants third baseman Matt Chapman.

However, Canon later stole the show, showing off his dance moves from the stands. The five-year-old was seen on the jumbotron enthusiastically bouncing up and down and swinging his arms around in a black Under Armor hoodie.

Canon and his family enjoyed the game alongside his father's Warriors teammates, including Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos.

Their home team, the Giants, ultimately lost 6-2, dropping the first contest of their three-game series against the Yankees.

Nonetheless, Curry appeared to have a fun time with his children, receiving consistent entertainment from Canon.

