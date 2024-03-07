WATCH: Steph Curry debuts the golf swing celebration after hitting 30-footer vs Bucks

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were back at home on Wednesday to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are coming off a four-game East road trip, wherein they went 3-1. Curry was also feeling great against the Bucks, debuting a new golf swing celebration after hitting a 30-foot shot.

In the post below, Curry had the ball and was just crossing the half-court line. He stopped at around 30 feet from the basket and casually hit a 3-point shot over the helpless Brook Lopez. It gave the Warriors an early seven-point advantage with less than five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Bucks called a timeout to stop the game, with Curry busting out his new celebration. The cameras caught him using his golf swing before getting back to the bench for a breather.

Steph Curry also has several memorable celebrations during his career. His most common one is pointing to the sky after making a 3-point shot. Other popular Curry celebrations include the "Night Night" that went viral during the Golden State Warriors championship run in 2022.

The four-time NBA champ also busted out celebrations like the "Home Alone" shocked face, the 3-point goggles and pounding of the chest. He might be the greatest shooter of all time, but that doesn't prevent him from having a repertoire of iconic celebrations.

As for why the golf swing, Curry is an avid fan of the sport. He plays it during his free time, mostly during the offseason. He's an above-average golfer and is the reigning American Century Championship winner.

Why does Steph Curry love golf?

Steph Curry is the 2023 American Century Championship winner.

Steph Curry is classified as a scratch golfer and can actually play the game really well. Curry is the reigning winner of the 2023 American Century Championship, a golf tournament for celebrities in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. It's not just a hobby for the four-time NBA champion, who even teased the possibility of turning pro once he retires from basketball.

But why does he love golf? Curry told Carmelo Anthony back in 2021 the reason he fell in love with golf at such a young age.

"I was probably 8 or 9, I used to just go and putt around," Curry said. "That slowly grew my interest in the game, and from then, the self-motivation and self-confidence in the game got me hooked to it. I am super competitive. There are fine motor skills that I can incorporate from golf to basketball, and the focus and the mental toughness helped in basketball. It's the most humbling sport in the world, and that for me, I am still on that chase."

