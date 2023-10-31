Watch: Steph Curry flips up insane layup as Warrior star goes crashing into Larry Nance Jr.

Less than 24 hours after embarrassing Dillon Brooks, Steph Curry hit a circus shot after crashing into Larry Nance Jr. on Monday night. Curry is off to a great start this season, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 2-1 record heading into the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Midway through the third quarter, Curry had the ball at the top of the key being defended by Matt Ryan. It was a mismatch since Ryan failed to keep the two-time NBA MVP from attacking the basket.

Nance tried to take a charge, but the officials did not blow the whistle. Curry finished the play with a tough insane layup to give the Warriors an 81-68 lead. Nance was furious at the referees because he thought it should have been called an offensive foul.

It has only been a week into the 2023-24 NBA season, but Steph Curry already has several highlight reels. Curry's move against Dillon Brooks on Sunday night went viral after the Houston Rockets defender got crossed up and made to look foolish.

With around three minutes left in the game, Brooks was guarding Curry when the four-time NBA champion shook him off using a nasty crossover. Brooks was able to recover and jump to contest Curry's shot.

However, the greatest shooter of all time faked his shot to make Brooks jump like a pogo stick. To top it off, Curry hit the 3-point shot to put the game away and give the Golden State Warriors the 106-95 victory.

What did Steph Curry say about cooking Dillon Brooks?

Steph Curry fakes out Dillon Brooks out of his shoes.

Steph Curry doesn't care about Dillon Brooks' reputation as a "villain" and just wants to play the game. Curry shared his thoughts about cooking Brooks in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

"Well, we know what he's about, and his reputation," Curry said. "I don't get caught up in that. I just play basketball, so you obviously let the game do the talking. Whenever you know a team's coming in hungry to beat you, there's a lot of history with him, specifically, but at the end of the day you just hoop.

"The results speak for themselves, and I like to have fun out here, especially fourth quarter when it's winning time."

