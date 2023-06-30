Watch: Steph Curry goes nuts as they win their first hole as Patrick Mahomes misses a sitter

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were the favorites heading into The Match against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Las Vegas. However, it took nine holes before the Golden State Warriors duo won their first one and Curry went nuts in celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs stars jumped ahead by winning the second, third and fourth holes. They were firmly in control in the ninth hole when Mahomes missed a sitter as Curry and Thompson stayed alive for the 10th.

In the video below, you can see the greatest shooter of all time losing it in celebration. However, the miracle didn't happen as Mahomes and Kelce took home the win in the next hole, raising a whole lot of money for the No Kid Hungry charity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry has the best golf handicap among the four participants and is even considered a scratch golfer. However, Curry and Klay Thompson had a terrible game putting the ball, which led to wins for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce, who had an erratic swing in the first few holes, made some very impressive shots midway through the game. Both teams were tied in the first, fifth, seventh and eighth holes, while the Kansas City Chiefs duo won the second, third, fourth and sixth.

The Match was presented by Capitol One and was held at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. It was hosted by Draymond Green, who will be a free agent at the start of the offseason. The commentators for The Match include Charles Barkley and newly-announced inductee to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Ernie Johnson.

Also Read: How good is Steph Curry at golf? Taking a closer look at the NBA superstar's handicap, swing and more

Steph Curry compares NBA Finals win against Celtics to playing in The Match

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Ahead of The Match, Steph Curry was on Smylie Kaufman's podcast. He discussed several topics such as his NBA career, NIL deals for college players, playing golf with Jordan Spieth and former United States President Barack Obama, and more.

One of the questions asked to Curry was how would he relate playing basketball to playing golf. The four-time NBA champion revealed how he stayed motivated in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics and how it compares to playing in The Match.

"I remember in the Finals last year there was just a lot of 'Be great' conversations to yourself and a lot of different ways that you talk about it and kind of get yourself going," Curry said. "That's the biggest similarity for me... You have to kind of work on it." (h/t SB Nation)

Also Read: "You're playing with people's lives" - Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner slams WNBA for making players use commercial flights

Poll : 0 votes