Watch: Steph Curry makes an insane mid-air behind the back pass to Donte DiVincenzo

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are looking to even the series against the LA Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Curry has struggled his shot beyond the arc in the first three quarters of the game.

However, the two-time MVP has been affecting the game in other ways. He ended the third quarter with 13 assists and one of his passes will surely make the highlight reel.

With about two minutes left in the third period and the Warriors up 77-72, Curry recovered a loose pass from Andrew Wiggins at the top of the key. He drove to the basket and delivered an insane behind the back pass to Donte DiVicenzo, who finished it off with an acrobatic layup.

Steph Curry ended the third quarter with a near triple-double of 21 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists. He also had three steals and one turnover. He shot 8-for-19 from the field, including 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Golden State Warriors were up by seven points 84-77 entering the final quarter. The defending champions will need to win the game to avoid being down 3-1 heading to Game 5 at home on Wednesday.

Steph Curry, Warriors fell short in Game 4 to go down 3-1 against LA Lakers

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors fell short in Game 4 as the LA Lakers take a 3-1 series lead following a 104-101 win. With the Warriors down by three, Draymond Green turned the ball over with around 10 seconds left.

Andrew Wiggins forced a jumpball against Anthony Davis, with Curry getting the ball. However, the four-time NBA champ fumbled the ball and throw it out of bounds. The Lakers held on for the win and are one victory away from advancing to the Western Conference finals.

Curry finished the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals, but shot just 12-for-30 from the field, including 3-for-14 from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins had 17 poins and four rebounds, while Draymond Green added eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

On the other hand, LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Anthony Davis contributed 23 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, while Austin Reaves added 21 points and four assists.

However, it was Lonnie Walker IV who stole the show for the Lakers in the fourth quarter. Walker scored all of his playoff career-high 15 points in the final period.

