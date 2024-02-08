Watch: Steph Curry pays Brock Purdy tribute slinging laundry to security ahead of Warriors vs 76ers

NBA star Steph Curry is just like other players who are fans of the NFL. The Golden State Warriors have a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and the star point guard put on his usual show during warmups. As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Curry showed off his quarterback skills.

The Warriors are coming off a 109-98 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Curry led the team in scoring, as he finished with 29 points. Young forward Jonathan Kuminga helped the veteran star take care of business, scoring 28 points in the game.

Now, they are hoping to get another win on the road against the Sixers. During warmups, Curry balled up his laundry and started to mimic 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy. The ten-time All-Star looked like a real quarterback and even threw a no-look pass to the security as he jogged on the court.

Watch the video below to see the sequence of Curry's NFL-like pass.

The last time Curry and the Warriors faced the Sixers, the 49ers were in attendance. Golden State took home the victory that night with a 119-107 win. The two-time MVP shared that their presence inspired the team to get the win and that he enjoyed their appearance.

"Got the 49ers in the building. Showing that NFC Championship love. Gonna get that Super Bowl. Maybe inspired us a little bit. Let's go," Curry said.

The Warriors have struggled this season but they haven't lost their hope. They're currently 11th in the Western Conference standings and many expect them to turn things around after the All-Star break.

Steph Curry shares why Patrick Mahomes is an all-time great

Steph Curry knows talent when he sees it. As a fan of the NFL, he's knowledgeable about how things work in the league and who the top players are. Recently, he shared his thoughts on Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to Curry, Mahomes is an all-time great talent in the NFL.

"If you know anything about the NFL and you watch games and pay attention to the news cycle, there are certain names that move the needle - and Patrick is obviously at the top of that list," Curry said (via New York Post).

"What the game has given me in terms of a reach and platform, I embrace it for sure. I lean into it. I don't take it for granted. I appreciate that Patrick's in that same boat."

The two sports icons have shared moments and it's known that they have mutual respect. Last summer, the duo of Mahomes and Travis Kelce won 'The Match' 3&2 against Curry and his backcourt mate Klay Thompson.

