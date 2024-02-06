When could Steph Curry reach 4,000 NBA career 3-pointers?

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors past the Brooklyn Nets (109-98) with a game-high 29 points, along with five rebounds and three assists. Curry shot 12/24 from the field and 4/11 from beyond the arc, helping his team get back on track after losing its previous game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP reached a milestone after surpassing the 3,600-mark in 3-pointers made. Curry made four 3-pointers and was the only Golden State player who made a 3 in the contest.

"It was ugly on both sides but I think everybody was trying to execute and trying to settle into the style of the game, and then thankfully in the second half we made the right adjustments and took control and never looked back," Curry said, via NBA.com.

The NBA superstar is less than 400 3-pointers way from reaching the 4,000-mark. He is averaging 4.8 3-pointers per game this season (4.8) and if he continues to score at the same pace, he will need 83 games to surpass it. Thus, he should be in a position to reach this milestone at some point during the 2024-25 season.

Steph Curry has emerged as the best shooter of all time in the NBA and he is also in the conversation for the best point guard ever along with Magic Johnson. Curry wants to have another title run with the Warriors before retiring, but his team continues to struggle and is 12th in the West with a 22-25 record.

Steph Curry wants the Warriors to stay focused amid trade deadline rumors

The Golden State Warriors could shake their roster up heading into Thursday's Trade Deadline in an effort to turn things around. The franchise has reportedly gotten involved in trade rumors lately, and it is unclear if it will make any moves.

"It is up to us as players to perform, play at the level we are supposed to so that these conversations and decisions are maybe a little easier. Obviously, I am not a GM, I am not in that position where I am getting asked that every single day," Steph Curry told media recently, via Sports Illustrated.

"My job is to go out there, perform. The closer you get to, it is the nature of the NBA, you can't be naïve and act like calls aren't being made or whatever it is."

Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul are the two stars who could be traded by the Warriors if they decide to shake the roster up. Klay Thompson is on an expiring contract and there is no agreement yet on a new deal.

Steph Curry has season averages of 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 41.0% shooting from beyond the arc.

