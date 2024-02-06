Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors: NBA insider reveals former champion Alex Caruso as potential target ahead of deadline

The NBA trade deadline is just a few days away and one of the teams looking to make some moves is the Golden State Warriors. The latest trade rumors suggest that the Warriors are interested in Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls. Caruso is a one-time NBA champion and one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson, Golden State was one of the teams who inquired about Caruso's availability following Zach LaVine's injury news. It meant that many around the league thought that the Bulls were ready to give up the season.

However, Johnson noted that the Bulls front office turned down any interest in Caruso, as well as DeMar DeRozan. The franchise still believes that they could fight for a playoff spot this season. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference.

It's not the first time the Golden State Warriors have been linked with Alex Caruso this season. Caruso was named earlier as one of the potential trade targets for the struggling Warriors. His championship experience could help Golden State if they make it to the first round of the playoffs.

Caruso can also defend multiple positions and provide a lot of energy, something that is lacking from the Warriors' bench mob. His hustle is a good addition to any team that will successfully acquire him from the Chicago Bulls.

What will the Golden State Warriors do at the trade deadline?

The Golden State Warriors are 22-25 following their win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The Warriors remain 12th in the Western Conference standings. They are just a game behind the final play-in tournament spot, which is not a hard task to do.

However, the Warriors remain inconsistent, especially with players such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. With the trade deadline a few days away, what will Golden State's front office do?

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors could be looking to part ways with Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson. Wiggins has generated some interest around the league and is currently linked to the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks:

"The Mavericks and Pacers are two teams, I'm told, that are expressing interest in Wiggins, but I don't think they're going to move guys just to move guys," Charania said. "I think the Warriors need true reasons if they're going to trade, whether it's a Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul."

