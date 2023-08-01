Watch: Steph Curry puts on ‘Ninja Turtle’ look while Ayesha Curry schools him on her skincare routine

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have shown the world that they are one of the most adorable couples. Most recently, the couple had fun showing Ayesha's skincare routine, and it probably won't be the last time they do it together.

The Golden State Warriors star shared a moment with his wife in a fun way. The two documented the entire process, which was a treat to fans. Steph enjoyed it too much that he thought he looked like one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as he put on his headband.

"I'm a Ninja Turtle," Steph said.

"It feels light and airy," the Warriors star answered when his wife asked him how he felt after he went through her skincare routine.

STEPHEN AND AYESHA CURRY VOGUE SKIN CARE ROUTINE

The Currys know how to relax during the offseason, and people who saw the skincare routine might try it out as well.

Steph Curry talks about how it feels to shoot the basketball

Steph Curry

No one knew that Steph Curry would revolutionize the game of basketball with his shooting skills. Now that the league has adapted to his style of play, he talked about how natural it is for him to shoot the ball at a longer distance.

The Warriors star had a chance to take on the gauntlet of hot wings when he became the guest of "Hot Ones," the YouTube show with hot questions, and even hotter wings.

Host Sean Evans asked about the process of Curry hitting a shot from a long distance.

"You catch the ball, and you've maybe made one or two in a row," the two-time MVP said. "And this is either in practice or a game, whatever the case is. But mostly in game, everything else does not exist. The only thing that exist is, 'As long as I can get this shot off and it's not going to get blocked.'

"The rim feels like the ocean. It's one of the most rewarding feeling, for us, myself and other great shooters. That's all you work for."

Now, whenever Curry attempts a shot, it feels like it would naturally go in. As the greatest shooter of all time, fans can't get enough of him making shots from long range.

The Warriors star was able to finish the entire interview without tapping out. Curry even had the courage to have more than one bite in every wing and had a small accident during the last wing when he drenched the piece with the Last Dab.

Watch his entire interview with First We Feast here.

