Watch: Stephen Curry's Davidson coach uses a variety of examples to impart life lessons to Curry Camp attendees

Stephen Curry has become one of the best NBA players in the league right now, thanks to his excellent upbringing in college playing for the Davidson Wildcats.

Still having strong connections with the people who helped build his career, Bob McKillop, Curry's college coach, was in attendance during his basketball camp.

As seen in the video of Slam Magazine, the Wildcats coach was crumpling money, stepped on it, and showed it to their campers if they still wanted it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Proving a point, McKillop then revealed the lesson to be learned in the exercise.

"You see that is what you guys got to understand. Don't let anybody take your value," said McKillop. "You are worth... a lot! You are worth, not money, but you are worth a lot as a human being. Don't let anyone disrespect you, crumple you up, step on you-- you are still worth it. Don't let anybody take your worth."

Stephen Curry spent three years in Davidson before deciding to enter the 2009 NBA draft. His jersey number 30 has been retired by his college team as he gave honor to the school by being the 2009 NCAA season scoring leader, Consensus first-team All-American in 2009, two-time SoCon Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, and three-time First Team All-SoCon from 2007-2009.

'Stephen Curry: Underrated' hits Apple TV+

Coach Bob McKillop's name has been popular nowadays as he is a crucial figure in the 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' documentary. It depicted how the four-time NBA champion defied all odds to mold what he is now in basketball.

“The underrated mindset was always a part of how I approach things and with developing my work ethic and my appreciation and gratitude for every opportunity and level that I got to play,” Curry said in an interview with TODAY. “So I’ve always kept that as part of my DNA.”

Steph Curry Nation @StephNationCP



Premieres on Apple TV+ on July 21.



(via @StephenCurry30)



pic.twitter.com/fIc61vuVq9 The latest trailer of Steph's documentary: "Stephen Curry: Underrated"Premieres on Apple TV+ on July 21.(via @StephenCurry30)

Known as the greatest three-point shooter of all time, Curry was overlooked by many of the top college schools despite being the son of former NBA player Dell Curry.

'Stephen Curry: Underrated' is now available to watch through an Apple TV+ subscription and was rated three stars out of four by the Associated Press.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)