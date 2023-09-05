Watch: Team USA produce some razzle-dazzle in blowout over Italy as Tyrese Haliburton throws between-the-legs lob

Team USA earned a statement win over Italy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup by a remarkable 37-point margin. It was a terrific and much-needed performance, after suffering a defeat at the hands of Lithuania in their previous game.

This matchup also featured Paolo Banchero facing the Italian team for the first time since opting to play for Team USA instead of them. The Italian-American big man from the Orlando Magic tallied eight points, five rebounds, two steals and one block during the win.

As the USA bounced back from the loss against Lithuania, the Mall of Asia Arena was filled with dazzling plays, including Tyrese Haliburton's creative alley-oop assist to Banchero.

The Indiana Pacers point guard controlled the floor well with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block.

Leading Team USA in scoring was Brooklyn Nets wingman Mikal Bridges, who fired 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

Austin Reaves also had his moments in the game including a putback dunk that earned one of the loudest roars from the crowd. The LA Lakers guard was the third top-scorer for Team USA with 12 points, along with four rebounds and two assists.

Paolo Banchero ghosts Italy to play for Team USA

The matchup between Italy and USA had a very intriguing storyline prior to the matchup. Paolo Banchero expressed his interest in playing for Italy but suddenly went the other direction and wore USA colors at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Banchero told reporters in November 2022:

"I'm planning to play for the Italian national team, I'm not sure when. I haven't been out there yet, but man, the amount of love I'm getting from there, it's crazy, man. It's crazy. I can't wait to go to Italy."

Prior to the matchup, Banchero downplayed the situation, saying that it was just another day in the office for him.

The USA beat Italy 100-63, and they now move forward to the semi-finals to face either Latvia (with Davis Bertans from the Oklahoma City Thunder) or Germany (led by Dennis Schroeder of the Toronto Raptors).

