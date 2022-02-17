Watch: The exact moment Anthony Davis sustains gruesome ankle injury, limps off the court against Utah Jazz

Anthony Davis is injured yet again. The forward went down late in the second quarter of the LA Lakers' contest against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. The episode took place with about three minutes left to play in the second 12-minute period.

Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly while trying to catch a pass from Malik Monk. The 28-year-old landed on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.

Davis collapsed right after he landed on Gobert's heel and had to be helped off the court by Lakers teammates DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard.

Anthony Davis goes down grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and headed straight to the locker room.

Davis was having a sensational game for the LA Lakers up to that point. He scored 15 points for the home team in the first quarter.

The 28-year-old had 17 points on seven-of-nine shooting when he was forced to exit the game due to the injury. He also had two blocked shots in the 17 minutes that he was on the court.

The latest official update on Davis was that the X-rays on his sprained right ankle were negative. His status will be reevaluated after the Lakers return from the All-Star break.

Via Lakers PR: Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right ankle in tonight's game. The x-rays were negative. Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and will be reevaluated when the team returns.

Anthony Davis has already missed 17 games in 2021-22 for LA Lakers due to MCL sprain in left knee

Anthony Davis has a history of injury woes. Barring the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, during which he played 75 games each, Davis has never played more than 68 games in his ten-year NBA career. In his rookie campaign, he missed 18 games with the New Orleans Pelicans due to various injuries.

Earlier this season, Davis missed 17 games for the LA Lakers between December 19, 2021, and January 23, 2022, because of an MCL sprain in his left knee. He picked up the injury while playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17.

Davis previously also suffered a groin injury during Game 4 of the 2021 Playoffs series against the Phoenix Suns. This caused him to miss Game 5 and play only five minutes in the closeout Game 6.

The injury came after he played only 36 games in the 2020-21 regular season. It also came after he recovered from a calf injury, among a host of other injuries that kept him out for as many as two whole months.

Anthony Davis is in the midst of his 10th NBA season. He is currently averaging 23.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 2.3 bpg while shooting 53.4% from the field.

