Watch: Throwback to Micheal Jordan and Tom Brady trash-talking and playing pickup basketball in Bahamas as the latter reportedly retires from NFL

News currently making the rounds suggests that NFL royalty Tom Brady is retiring after spending 22 seasons in the league. The success story of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is one for the movies.

He made his way into the NFL as a 6th round pick by the New England Patriots, 199th overall in the 2000 draft. In his second season with the Patriots, he became the starting quarterback and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XXXVI.

He has led the franchise to 17 Division titles, including 11 consecutive from 2009-2019. After making nine Super Bowl appearances during his time with the Patriots, Tom Brady captured 6 titles. He spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before joining the Buccaneers in 2020.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, he led them to victory in Super Bowl LV, raising his tally to seven Super Bowl titles under his belt.

Let's throw it back to 7 years ago in The Bahamas, when the future NFL Hall of Famer and NBA legend Michael Jordan engaged in some pickup basketball. Jordan trash-talked his defender as he made a jump shot.

“Hey man, you guys still have YouTube? You better pull up Michael Jordan.”



Jordan was seen in the clip goading his opponents, reminding them that he is the greatest of all-time in the game of basketball.

“Hey man, you guys still have YouTube? You better pull up Michael Jordan.”

Tom Brady is reported to be retiring from football after an illustrious 22 seasons in the NFL

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

According to ESPN writer Adam Schefter, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is retiring from football. Brady, who is considered to be the greatest quarterback of all-time, appears to be ending his 22-season career in the NFL.

While a retirement announcement is yet to be made, rumors suggest that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has commenced his retirement process. It was said that Brady had made it known to the franchise that he does not fancy a "farewell season" as he would rather retire with very little or no fanfare.

If the news of his retirement turns out to be accurate, the 44-year-old's final game will be the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs. He recorded a touchdown, an interception and passed for 329 yards. Tom Brady will be ending his incredible career holding the record for most career passing yards in NFL history with 84,520. That's over 4,000 yards more than second-place Drew Brees.

Meanwhile, as reports of his retirement continue to make the rounds, teammates Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are thanking and celebrating the quarterback on their Twitter pages. Brady's agent, Don Yee, reacted to the news, but did not deny or confirm it as he stated that the five-time Super Bowl MVP is the only person who can verify whether or not the rumor is accurate and true.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," Yee said in a statement. "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

