Watch: Timberwolves Brasil’s savage comeback to Draymond Green for commercial dissing Anthony Edwards and Co

The Minnesota Timberwolves won their second straight game against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off on Tuesday night as part of the NBA's in-season tournament. Minnesota won the game 104-101. The Warriors have now lost four straight.

The big talking point coming out of the game was Draymond Green's ejection for grabbing Rudy Gobert by the neck and dragging him to the floor. Green's actions followed an altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, where both were seen pulling and shoving each other.

Following the Timberwolves' win, the social media account, Timberwolves Brasil, posted a clip of Draymond Green's KIA commercial, which took aim at the Timberwolves. They captioned the video as "Spoiler: Timberwolves Win."

Steph Curry didn't participate in the contest. He was listed on the team's injury report due to knee soreness. Without the superstar guard on the floor, Anthony Edwards emerged as the best player in the game. The budding superstar ended the contest with 20 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals. He shot 43/8% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Green's actions saw him spend just 1:43 on the court. The veteran forward will likely be suspended for multiple games. He will also be the subject of Timberwolves fans' discussions and humorous posts in the coming days.

Draymond Green previously antagonized Anthony Edwards

The first game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves occurred on Sunday. During the contest, Draymond Green gave a hard foul on Anthony Edwards as he drove through the lane and attempted to score a layup.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Green's comments to Edwards can be heard, with the veteran forward noting that he wasn't going to let the young star get an easy layup:

"You think I'm gonna give you a layup? F***uoutta here. What are you gonna do about it?" Green said. "Ain't nobody worried about you bruh, hell nah."

Green is known for his physical brand of basketball and antagonistic style of play. He plays the role of enforcer for the Warriors and understands how to rattle his opponents and get inside their heads. However, there are times when Green can cross the line. He has served multiple suspensions throughout his career.

The Timberwolves have emerged as a genuine threat in the Western Conference this season. They're one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and have some high-level offensive talent that continues to improve. There could be a rivalry building between Golden State and Minnesota. Green's actions during the game, and in things such as the commercial shown above, will only serve to stoke the flames of that rivalry.

The Warriors have now lost two straight games to Minnesota and will keep that in mind when they next face the surging Western Conference team.