Watch: Tony Parker stuns Kai Cenat with hidden 'Champion Room' as Spurs legend hands over mansion for stream marathon

Tony Parker had an outstanding NBA career, winning four titles with the San Antonio Spurs. The Hall of Fame Spurs legend also keeps his titles protected inside his "Champion Room."

Streamer Kai Cenat appeared alongside LeBron James and Tom Brady during Fanatics Fest last month. Now, the famed streamer is at another destination with his AMP group.

Cenat and his group had the honor of staying at Tony Parker's house for their 30-day Twitch subathon that started on Tuesday. The NBA legend gave Cenat the key to his house.

While giving a tour of the house, Parker also showed them his secret "Champion Room." The 2007 NBA Finals MVP's secret room had jerseys from his All-Star games, his trophies, his jerseys from every team he played for and his four NBA championship rings.

Tony Parker has a legendary 18-year career in the NBA. He played 17 years with the Spurs under legendary coach Gregg Popovich. With Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili, Parker formed the Spurs' big three. They still remain one of the most dominant trios in NBA history.

In 18 seasons, Tony Parker averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He also made six All-Star selections in his career.

Tony Parker admits Kobe Bryant learned French just to trash talk him

After hearing stories about Kobe Bryant from former NBA players, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that he used every tactic on the basketball court. During the visit, the AMP group asked Tony Parker for the best Kobe Bryant story.

The former NBA player revealed that the LA Lakers legend had learned a new language just so he could trash-talk Parker.

"He used to trash talk to me in French during the playoffs," Parker said. "So he learned the language to trash talk me in French."

Parker had previously revealed that whenever the Lakers and Spurs went against each other, Bryant would come up with different French words.

Parker and Bryant went hard against each other during their rivalry in the early 2000s. From 1999 to 2005, the Spurs and the Lakers appeared in seven straight NBA Finals and won five titles combined. The Lakers won in 2000, 2001 and 2002, while the Spurs won in 1999 and 2003.

