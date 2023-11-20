Watch: Toumani Camara throws down filthy 2-handed slam over Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren is coming off the best game of his young career on Saturday, but Toumani Camara quickly brought him back down to earth. The OKC Thunder visited the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for their second game of a back-to-back. The Thunder are coming off a 130-123 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

In the video below, the Blazers had the first possession of the game and they went down low to DeAndre Ayton. Holmgren was defending him when Camara moved without the ball and cut to the middle of the paint. Ayton found him and gave the perfect pass.

Camara received the ball and jumped for a two-handed slam, which Holmgren tried to block. The ending was a poster slam for the 23-year-old Belgian forward on the best rookies in the NBA today. It was also the first two points of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The dunk was a nice momentum builder for the Portland Trail Blazers early in the game. However, the OKC Thunder are just playing amazing basketball at the moment for the young and depleted Blazers team. The Thunder were up 76-43 at halftime led by Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Holmgren was fresh off a breakout performance against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. He finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks to lead the Thunder to a 130-123 overtime win. He also tied the game at the end of regulation with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot over Andrew Wiggins.

Also Read: "Vegas made that call" - NBA fans go berserk as last foul call covers Clippers spread on James Harden's big night vs Rockets

Chet Holmgren comments on his clutch shot against Warriors

Chet Holmgren hitting the game-tying 3-point shot over Andrew Wiggins

Chet Holmgren's breakout performance didn't go unnoticed as fans thought that he'd give Victor Wembanyama competition for the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Holmgren showed that he's already capable of making clutch baskets and credited OKC Thunder head coach Mike Daigneault for giving him the confidence to take it.

"Credit to Coach for still having the confidence in me," Holmgren said. "There were a few different options to play, depending on what ended up being open. I was kind of the end of it, and at that point, it's just 'go make a play.' ... It was a good shot. It felt good coming out of my hands and it went in."

Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He's already among the best shot blockers in the NBA and he'll only improve more as the season progresses.

Also Read: Ty Lue issues passive response on Russell Westbrook's minutes prospect