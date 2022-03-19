Watch: "Uh-oh! Lookout people!" - LeBron James shares video of son Bryce James going Superman mode with a ferocious windmill dunk

LeBron James recently posted an Instagram story of his son Bryce James, where the teenager was seen doing a windmill dunk. The youngster has turned heads with his displays for Sierra Canyon in high school games. The 37-year-old LA Lakers superstar has been very supportive of both his sons on their basketball journey and can often be spotted at their games as well.

LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to play with his eldest son Bronny James in the NBA. Although at 14, Bryce is highly unlikely to make it to the league before "King James" retires, the youngster's growth and development suggests he is potentially a special talent.

James posted a video of the stellar dunk to his Instagram story and also wrote a message, which read:

"Man what the hell!!!!! Uh-oh !!!! lookout people"

It appears both James' sons have inherited his bounce and athleticism. Bryce's video has made rounds around the internet, garnering over 35,000 likes in just a few hours. With all the hype around March Madness, Bryce James' dunk has given many a sense of belief that he could be on the court playing the NCAA tournament for one of the best colleges in the country in the future.

LeBron James aims to play with Bronny in the NBA one day

The LA Lakers superstar and his son Bronny.

In his 19th year in the NBA, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league. Off the court, he is also an entrepreneur but, despite his busy schedule, the 37-year-old finds time to spend with his family.

He is a father of three children and both his sons are high school basketball players. Bryce and Bronny James are both talented but there is considerable pressure surrounding them.

Bronny is set to graduate from high school in 2023 and could only make his way into the NBA by 2024. Having conquered nearly everything, LeBron James' final wish as a player is to share the court with his son. He has been vocal about it and if that happens, it could set the tone for Bronny's own career.

With a long way to go, both Bryce and Bronny are on the right path. They have big shoes to fill, but if their development continues at this rate, it would not be a surprise to see them mentioned amongst the best players of their respective age groups.

