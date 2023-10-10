Watch: Victor Wembanyama drives through Chet Holmgren and flexes on him after making tough bucket

Many were excited to see San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama’s preseason debut on Monday and the French big man didn’t disappoint. Taking on 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder, the game turned into a battle of the big men in the first half. Wembanyama had a series of nice highlights, including one first-quarter play where he took Holmgren off the dribble from the 3-point line. Wembanyama proceeded to crossover the Thunder big man and drive to the basket, where he converted a tough and-one finish. Afterward, the French phenom then took the opportunity to flex on Holmgren:

Some of Wembanyama’s other top plays from Monday night include him throwing down a one-handed slam in transition later in the first quarter:

He also converted an acrobatic layup over Holmgren in the second quarter:

The 2023 No. 1 pick then showed off his versatility by hitting a side-step 3-pointer off a hand-off:

Meanwhile, Holmgren finished with a nice highlight reel as well, including a series of tough finishes around the rim. This includes an and-one finish of his own as well as a one-handed alley-oop. The big man also flashed his range as he drained a couple of 3-pointers:

What were Victor Wembanyama’s stats in his preseason debut?

San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

As for Victor Wembanyama’s final stats in his preseason debut, he finished with 20 points five rebounds, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers on 61.5% shooting. The big man did so in just 19 minutes before taking a hard-earned rest. His Spurs went on to lose 122-121, however, the final score doesn’t matter too much in preseason.

As for Holmgren, he finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two 3-pointers on 70% shooting in just 16 minutes.

So, all in all, both players were able to make a big impact on the game in limited action.

