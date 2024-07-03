Watch: Victor Wembanyama drops dazzling 360 bounce pass to Rudy Gobert in France-Turkey clash

Victor Wembanyama and Team France are getting ready to represent the country in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. As the host nation, they won't have to go through the qualification process and are waiting to know the rest of their opponents for the tournament.

While the qualifying tournaments are taking place around the world, Team France is playing exhibition games to test their level and get ready to face the best basketball teams in the world.

They're playing Turkey on Wednesday, with Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert leading the way for the French squad. Their connection is already starting to work, with Wembanyama showing off his passing skills.

A video shared by the team's official X account shows the San Antonio Spurs big man getting the ball beyond the 3-point line, setting a screen, drifting away from his defender and setting Rudy Gobert up for a dunk with a 360 pass.

Wemby has been very active during this game, not only as a facilitator but as a finisher. He caught a couple of lobs and slammed the ball against helpless Turkish players.

Despite missing out on the chance to see Joel Embiid share touches with Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, Team France looks like a solid candidate to challenge Team USA for the gold medal.

NBA stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and more are set to revenge the team after their disappointing performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but squads like Team France won't be easy opponents.

Victor Wembanyama set to team up with legendary point guard in San Antonio

After a terrific rookie season, individually speaking, Victor Wembanyama will return to San Antonio next season ready to improve his performances from this campaign. To do so, the Spurs landed 12-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year award winner Chris Paul to pair up with Wembanyama.

CP3 is 39 right now, but he showed glimpses of great basketball with the Golden State Warriors last season. Many think he's the best option for the Spurs if they want to unlock Wembanyama's potential despite his age.

Even Dwight Howard predicted Victor Wembanyama would get a notable title next season with Paul by his side.

“I like cp3 with the spurs Wemby gone win the scoring title," Howard wrote on X.

Time will tell how this tandem works out, but on paper, Chris Paul should bring the best out of Victor Wembanyama as long as he stays in San Antonio.

