Watch: Victor Wembanyama embarrasses MIP favorite Alperen Sengun with poster of the year

The San Antonio Spurs have been struggling to win, but Victor Wembanyama has been treating fans with some insane highlights amidst the losses. Against the Houston Rockets on Monday, the 2023 first-overall pick added another poster slam to his mounting list of basketball highlights.

At the 5:40 mark of the third quarter, the Spurs were down by six points. Wembanyama set up a screen for a pick and roll with Malaki Branham. As the seven-foot-four center rolled to the middle, he found himself an open lane for a dunk.

Aleperen Sengun made a last-ditch effort to protect the paint but was too late, as Victor Wembanyama's reach went up too high for him to tag. Wemby rose up, went through the outstretched left arm of Sengun, thumped his body with him, and slammed it home for the thunderous dunk.

"That was terrible. And we love it," said the basketball commentator calling the Spurs-Rockets game after seeing Wembanyama bapitizes Sengun.

"We want more of that one. Victor, this is what I'm taking about, he's got two feet underneath him and instead of leaping off just one, he get a lot more of these."

Here's the video:

San Antonio Spurs drop 19th in a row despite Victor Wembanyama's double-double

Despite drafting generational player Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have not had much success this season, losing their 19th straight game against the Houston Rockets, 93-82.

Wembanyama tallied 15 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and three assists. He also shot 7-of-15 and committed five turnovers. Devin Vassell complemented him with 14 points along with six rebounds and two assists.

On the other side, Tari Eason was the Rockets' highest scorer off the bench, with 18 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Fred VanVleet contributed 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Alperen Sengun was a rebound shy of a double-double, contributing 15 points and nine rebounds.

The San Antonio Spurs are now 3-19 on the season as they languish at the bottom of the Western Conference. Their next opponents are the reigning NBA In-Season Tournament champions LA Lakers, on Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets registered their third straight win after beating the San Antonio Spurs to improve to 11-9 in 2023. The Memphis Grizzlies are next on their schedule on Wednesday.