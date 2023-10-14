Watch: Victor Wembanyama eurosteps with ease before throwing down monster dunk

In just his second preseason game, Victor Wembanyama has been providing highlight reel material for fans to enjoy. Against the Miami Heat, he stood tall again and had a good start for the game.

After hitting a couple of mid-range baskets, the French center gained more steam entering the second quarter. With Jeremy Sochan leading the fastbreak with a steal, Wembanyama also ran on the fastbreak.

In his path was Drew Peterson a big man who went through the defense with a Eurostep and finished with a two-handed dunk.

With the length of Wembanyama combined with the speed of a guard, fans are already reacting that it's unfair to have someone with that stature to own such skills.

The Spurs are coming in this game from a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-122. However, Wembanyama was able to tally 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, two three-pointers, and one block in almost 20 minutes of playing time.

Victor Wembanyama enjoys being under Greg Popovich

With the San Antonio Spurs selecting Victor Wembanyama as the 1st overall pick in the 2023 draft, this gives the young rookie to be coached by a five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich.

The winning culture of the Spurs was created by Popovich along with San Antonio legends, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Now part of the Spurs organization, Wembanyama hopes that he gets mentored well to unlock his full potential in the league.

"A big part of the role of a coach is to know when to give freedom to the players," Wembanyama said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "We have great creators and great players on our team, and Pop gives them the right amount of advice, and he lets them be creative."

Victor Wembanyama considers himself lucky to be under Popovich as he hopes to bring more success to the organization and add more to the team's colorful history.

Other players that thrived under Popovich were Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Avery Johnson, Sean Elliot, Kawhi Leonard, Vinny Del Negro and Boris Diaw.

The San Antonio Spurs start their regular season on the road going up against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on October 26. Their first home game takes place on October 30 against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.