Basketball fans, particularly those in San Antonio are in the initial stages of the Victor Wembanyama experience. The French phenom’s accent has only made him more endearing to Spurs diehards.

The No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also wishes fans can speak a little of his native language.

Here’s one word he wants to hear pronounced correctly more:

“Just croissant but you gotta learn how to pronounce croissant.”

Demand for the San Antonio Spurs is reportedly increasing rapidly. With Victor Wembanyama’s arrival, the team will become more exciting and intriguing to witness.

Fans across the NBA want to hear and understand more about the 19-year-old who is considered the best prospect since LeBron James.

With the limelight on “Wemby,” fans will get more familiar with his accent and some French words.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially measured Victor Wembanyama

Heading into the draft, Victor Wembanyama’s profile had him as a 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5 center of the French outfit Metropolitans 92. Many were curious about just how tall he actually is, so the San Antonio Spurs measured his height during his introduction to the team’s fans.

Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reported:

“On the day of his introductory press conference at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Wembanyama took off his shoes, straightened his back, stood still, and allowed his new employers to take a true scientific accounting of the distance between the top of his scalp and the soles of his feet.

“The exact number, per a Spurs official? Seven feet, three-and-one-half inches.”

Basketball fans now know that "Wemby" wants them to say croissant correctly and that he’s not 7-foot-5. He is only 19 years old, though, so the height most commonly attributed to him may eventually become true.

More than anything else, the NBA just wants to see him in action. The hype surrounding him has somehow gotten bigger. In fact, LeBron James called him an "alien". The league hasn’t seen someone with his combination of size, skill and mobility.

Steph Curry thought “Wemby” had “cheat code vibes.” The Golden State Warriors superstar saw a player with point guard skills and the height of a towering center.

Basketball fans can’t wait to see what he can do on the floor against the best players in the world.

