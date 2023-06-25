Watch: Victor Wembanyama's first shootaround in a San Antonio Spurs jersey

Victor Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday less than 24 hours after getting drafted by the Spurs. Wembanyama met with several Spurs legends for dinner and had his first shootaround in a San Antonio jersey on Saturday.

In a video shared by Theo Quintard of Ouest-France Sports, Wembanyama can be seen wearing a full Spurs uniform and taking some shots inside the AT&T Center. He was not putting in a lot of effort and missed several shots before finding his stroke.

Here's the video of Wembanyama's first shootaround as a Spurs player:

Théo Quintard @TheoQuintard Les premiers pas de Victor Wembanyama sous sa tunique des San Antonio Spurs, au AT&T Center. Historique ! Les premiers pas de Victor Wembanyama sous sa tunique des San Antonio Spurs, au AT&T Center. Historique ! https://t.co/dLoUaLtg2x

On his first night in San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama went to dinner with head coach Gregg Popovich and several Spurs legends such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott.

Wembanyama told reporters on Saturday during his introductory news conference that he learned so much more about the NBA during the dinner than his entire life. He appreciates the effort of the Spurs franchise in making sure that he feels welcome.

"In probably a couple of hours, I learned more about the NBA than in my whole life before," Wembanyama said. "It's so comforting to see the people who are so important to the city of San Antonio and to the franchise are such kind people and generous. They genuinely wanted to share with me their experience. I feel like they've already started to take great care of me."

Wemby @vicw_32 Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 https://t.co/lcw7cvbeTt

Wembanyama is the third first overall pick in the Spurs' franchise history. They drafted David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. Robinson arrived in San Antonio in 1989 after serving two years with the Navy. He won MVP in 1995 and two NBA championships in 1999 and 2003.

Meanwhile, Duncan made an immediate impact for the Spurs to form a partnership with an aging Robinson. He also won the MVP in 2002 and 2003, winning three more titles in 2005, 2007 and 2014. With other legends such as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, as well as Gregg Popovich, Wembanyama is in very good hands.

Victor Wembanyama's contract with the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama is set to sign a four-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. His projected salary for the 2023-24 NBA season is around $12.2 million and will increase in the next three seasons for a total of $55.2 million. It's the largest rookie contract in history and it's value is based on the projected salary cap of $136 million next season.

The first two years of Wembanyama's contract are fully guaranteed, with the Spurs having a team option in Years 3 and 4. They are expected to exercise that option as long as Wembanyama lives up to the hype.

