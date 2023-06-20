Create

Watch: Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch before New York Yankees game

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jun 20, 2023 23:33 GMT
Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch before Yankees game

Maybe it's due to him having giant hands, but Victor Wembanyama just threw the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees' game on Tuesday, and it wasn't impressive.

Wembanyama is in New York City in preparation for Thursday's NBA draft, where he's projected to be the top pick of the San Antonio Spurs. Before the draft, Wembanyama took the chance to explore the City that Never Sleeps.

Watch below as Wemby threw the first pitch before the Yankees' game against the Seattle Mariners.

Victor Wembanyama throws out the 1st pitch. https://t.co/vl8aYYk9qc

Still, fans appreciated his willingness to participate in the tradition. The commentators, on the other hand, took the chance to analyze what went wrong with his pitch.

Victor Wembanyama posted a picture of himself holding a baseball on his Instagram story... 😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9syNhoxYXY

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
