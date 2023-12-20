WATCH: Viral clip of Steph Curry inadvertently ignoring courtside fan's high-five after hitting dagger 3

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a penchant for celebrating with fans every time he makes clutch plays. He was at it again in their game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, but, unfortunately, he inadvertently left one fan going for a high-five hanging.

The play came with 10.6 seconds left in overtime after ‘Chef Curry’ hit a dagger three to extend their lead to 130-126 at that point.

The four-time NBA champion fielded a pass from Chris Paul, and then he rose for the elbow triple. After the shot, he made the “Night, night” gesture and then went to the other side of the court to hype up the crowd, among which was a male fan who stood up to high-five the NBA star but was not able to get one.

The Warriors held on to win, 132-126, for their third straight victory and a 13-14 record for the season, good for 11th in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry finished with 33 points on 11-of 21 shooting, to go along with six assists. Klay Thompson backstopped him with 24 points, followed by Jonathan Kuminga with 17. Chris Paul added nine points and 12 assists.

For Boston, Derrick White had a team-high 30 points, with Jaylen Brown adding 28. The Celtics dropped to 20-6 for the season.

Warriors win three straight after Steph Curry urges team to take it a game at a time

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have had it rough early in their campaign this season, going 10-14 in their first 24 games. They have since picked things up, winning three straight, including on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, 132-126, in overtime.

The mini turnaround came on the heels of Curry’s talk on taking it a game at a time as they try to return to competitiveness.

Following their loss to the LA Clippers on Dec. 14, Curry was asked what it would take for them to turn things around, ‘Chef Curry’ as per The Athletic said:

"That's a good question Umm … I don't know, man. You're probably going to have to ask me after every game. It's literally taking it one game at a time, as crazy as it sounds. That's not something we are used to saying.

“But we were just talking about it in the locker room: We just need to win on Saturday (against Brooklyn on Dec. 16). It's OK to take small bites at this thing. I think we're obviously a long way away from the tier we want to be in. So let's just win on Saturday."

The Warriors did win over the Nets, 124-120, then followed it up with two victories more against the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston.

The win streak improved them to 13-14 for the season.