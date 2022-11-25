Watch: When 7'1" giant Shaquille O'Neal's height was matched by 2-time WWE champion in a fight

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is listed at 7-foot-1, making him a giant when compared to regular-sized people. However, when he became the guest host of WWE's Monday Night Raw, he was met with another giant in the ring.

Back in 2009, the NBA offseason had just started and O'Neal had plenty of time to do other things. He was also in the twilight of his career, which was a perfect time for him to dabble in other places. He met with Chris Jericho in the ring at the start of his hosting with WWE, who was expecting Kobe Bryant.

Jericho had a new tag team partner at the time, Big Show, who was seven feet tall and also a giant in the sports industry. Later on, Shaq became the referee for the tag team match between Jericho and Big Show against Cryme Tyme, which was composed of JTG and Shad Gaspard.

O'Neal was outside the ring when the Big Show performed a double chokeslam on Cryme Tyme. Whilst doing so, he taunted Shaq to get in the ring with him. The 15-time All-Star didn't back down and got in the ring. Both giants tried to choke each other out, but no one was backing down.

O'Neal bought Cryme Tyme enough time to both give the Big Show a kick in the mid-section. Shaq then gave him a shoulder, sending him out of the ring.

This isn't the first time the two big men have faced each other in the ring. During WrestleMania 32, in a Battle Royal match, Shaquille O'Neal showed up and went up against his WWE rival. While both athletes were eliminated almost at the same time, the moment was etched in the minds of fans.

Shaquille O'Neal isn't the first NBA star to be in the WWE ring

The NBA and WWE have been linked in some way in the past. With NBA players using taunts from WWE superstars to wrestlers wearing various jerseys as their gear. Before Shaquille O'Neal visited Monday Night Raw, there were two All-Stars that had a tag team match against each other back in the late 1990s.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling In 1998, Dennis Rodman famously skipped a Bulls practice before Game 4 of the NBA Finals to appear with Hulk Hogan and the nWo on WCW Nitro



His appearance on the show set up a feud with Karl Malone and the two faced off in a match just one month after competing in the Finals In 1998, Dennis Rodman famously skipped a Bulls practice before Game 4 of the NBA Finals to appear with Hulk Hogan and the nWo on WCW NitroHis appearance on the show set up a feud with Karl Malone and the two faced off in a match just one month after competing in the Finals https://t.co/rIhCqVgqcZ

During the 1998 offseason, Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone graced the television screens of wrestling fans as they matched up against each other. This took place after the Chicago Bulls won their sixth title after they eliminated the Utah Jazz.

Rodman teamed up with Hulk Hogan, while Malone was paired with Diamond Dallas Page. Both NBA stars performed well and put up a show for the fans. Malone's physique was quite perfect for the ring, while Rodman's energy fueled the fans and the entire wrestling world.

Rodman and Hogan won the battle in the end after The Disciple gave a helping hand.

