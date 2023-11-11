Watch: Zion Williamson destroys Dillion Brooks with a thumping chase-down block

Zion Williamson recorded one block in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 104-101 loss to the Houston Rockets in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Williamson also had a team-high 24 points, eight rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes of action. New Orleans was looking to snap a three-game losing streak but couldn’t overcome the Rockets. “Zanos” gave it his all but just didn’t do enough to lead his team to a win.

The Pelicans nearly won the game behind Williamson’s two-way effort. With the Pelicans leading 100-98, he did this to Rockets forward Dillon Brooks:

Zion Williamson’s block looked like a makeup effort for an earlier turnover. New Orleans led 100-95 when Rockets center Alperen Sengun deflected his pass. Fred VanVleet missed his first three-pointer but made the second, cutting the Pelicans’ lead to 100-98 with 1:10 left in the game.

Another errant pass by Dyson Daniels to Brandon Ingram in the next possession allowed Dillon Brooks to steal the ball. Daniels tried to chase Brooks but the Rockets player shielded the ball with his body to get off the point-blank layup. He just didn’t see or anticipate Williamson skying high for the emphatic rejection.

Fred VanVleet, however, had another dagger three-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans in the ensuing play. Williamson’s block caused the ball to go out of bounds before the Houston Rockets set up their play. VanVleet’s triple was the go-ahead basket for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson is off to a slow start for the New Orleans Pelicans

Before the Houston Rockets game, Zion Williamson played in six of the New Orleans Pelicans games. He is averaging 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. “Zanos” is hitting 50.5% of his shots and 60.5% of his free throws.

When asked by reporters during the Pelicans’ media day, Williamson told reporters that he had been working on “being unguardable.” That hasn’t been the case early this season. His field goal, three-point efficiency and free throw percentage have considerably gone down. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.8 points per game, the worst in his career so far.

More worryingly for New Orleans Pelicans fans, he seemed to shy away in the biggest moments. In the loss to the Houston Rockets, he didn’t attempt a shot in the last two minutes of the game.

One could argue that before committing the error that led to Fred VanVleet’s three-pointer, he could have bulldozed his way to the rim. Williamson had a free runway but passed it out when Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green attempted to block the lane.

The Pelicans need Zion Williamson to lead them. For New Orleans to be a playoff contender, the ultra-talented power forward has to step up and start being “unguardable.”