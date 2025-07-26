"We begged and pleaded to let us be in it.": Michael Jordan's son blames mom as he shares childhood disappointment over missing out on iconic movie 

Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, recalled an incident where he was left disappointed after his mother, Juanita Vanoy, did not let him feature in the original &quot;Space Jam&quot; movie.Jordan's popularity soared to even greater heights after he starred in the iconic movie, fighting alongside the Looney Tunes to fend off extraterrestrial invaders. The movie featured a scene where Michael Jordan's kids handed over their father's basketball gear to the Looney Tunes.However, instead of featuring Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine as themselves, the producers had to cast child actors. On Friday, Horace Grant Jr. shared a video from an interview with Jeffrey Jordan, where the Bulls legend's son recalls the incident.&quot;I was upset, I wasn't able to play in it,&quot; Jeffrey said. &quot;My mom was definitely very protective of us growing up. We begged and pleaded to let us be in it and ultimately, we weren't able to but it was fun being on set.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, Jeffrey revealed that Michael Jordan's family was living in LA when the movie was being made. He revealed that it was a fun experience to see all the behind-the-scenes on the set and meet the basketball players involved in the movie.Michael Jordan's son reveals the time he chose not to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a basketball careerMichael Jordan has two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. However, none of them have followed in their father's footsteps and continued his legacy in the NBA.On Saturday, Horace Grant Jr. shared another segment from his interview with Jeffrey Jordan where the Bulls legend's son discussed his decision not to follow in his father's footsteps.&quot;For me it's easy to come out and tell that I knew early on in my college career that I wasn't gonna be a professional basketball player,&quot; Jeffrey said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeff Jordan played college basketball for the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UCF Knights but was not a five-star recruit. He averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game through his college career. Later, Jeffrey revealed that he has found more success in his journey as an entrepreneur. He currently invests in startup businesses and works to uplift the Jordan brand to new heights.