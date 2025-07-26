  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • "We begged and pleaded to let us be in it.": Michael Jordan's son blames mom as he shares childhood disappointment over missing out on iconic movie 

"We begged and pleaded to let us be in it.": Michael Jordan's son blames mom as he shares childhood disappointment over missing out on iconic movie 

By Avi Shravan
Modified Jul 26, 2025 15:13 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's son blames mom as he shares childhood disappointment over missing out on iconic movie. (Image Source: Imagn, @horacegrantjr/Instagram)

Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, recalled an incident where he was left disappointed after his mother, Juanita Vanoy, did not let him feature in the original "Space Jam" movie.

Ad

Jordan's popularity soared to even greater heights after he starred in the iconic movie, fighting alongside the Looney Tunes to fend off extraterrestrial invaders. The movie featured a scene where Michael Jordan's kids handed over their father's basketball gear to the Looney Tunes.

However, instead of featuring Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine as themselves, the producers had to cast child actors. On Friday, Horace Grant Jr. shared a video from an interview with Jeffrey Jordan, where the Bulls legend's son recalls the incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was upset, I wasn't able to play in it," Jeffrey said. "My mom was definitely very protective of us growing up. We begged and pleaded to let us be in it and ultimately, we weren't able to but it was fun being on set."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Later, Jeffrey revealed that Michael Jordan's family was living in LA when the movie was being made. He revealed that it was a fun experience to see all the behind-the-scenes on the set and meet the basketball players involved in the movie.

Michael Jordan's son reveals the time he chose not to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a basketball career

Michael Jordan has two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. However, none of them have followed in their father's footsteps and continued his legacy in the NBA.

Ad

On Saturday, Horace Grant Jr. shared another segment from his interview with Jeffrey Jordan where the Bulls legend's son discussed his decision not to follow in his father's footsteps.

"For me it's easy to come out and tell that I knew early on in my college career that I wasn't gonna be a professional basketball player," Jeffrey said.
Ad

Jeff Jordan played college basketball for the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UCF Knights but was not a five-star recruit. He averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game through his college career.

Later, Jeffrey revealed that he has found more success in his journey as an entrepreneur. He currently invests in startup businesses and works to uplift the Jordan brand to new heights.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications