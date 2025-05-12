The announcement of the officiating crew for Game 4 on Monday has left Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves fans in opposite emotional states. While Timberwolves fans are pleased with it, Dubs fans pressed the panic button because of Marc Davis, who will be the crew chief.

This season, Davis has officiated five games each for both teams. Minnesota is 5-0 in those games, while Golden State has a 3-2 record. Notably, during the 2022 Western Conference finals, Draymond Green and Steph Curry called out Davis for bad calls.

NBC's Bonata Hill tweeted the crew assignments, which drew plenty of reactions, including Warriors fans who had already lost hope.

"we are cooked," one wrote.

"From Foster to this…….. 🤦🏽‍♂️," another wrote.

Others have already declared a win for the Timberwolves.

"Marc Davis reffing? Yeah congrats TWolves," one fan said.

"Imo - Marc Davis let's them play, which typically is a good thing for the Wolves. For context, he was the lead ref in the Denver heat pack game last year. But refs can't help you stay consistent on hitting open shots and being smart with the ball on offense," one fan commented.

"Game 1: Wolves 106, Nuggets 80. Game 2: Wolves 115, Nuggets 70. Game 3: Wolves 112, Mavs 105. I’m not happy right now😭," another fan commented.

However, some showed love to Davis.

"We like Marc Davis," a fan tweeted.

"Marc Davis, that’s my dawg," one fan said.

Warriors get a major update on Steph Curry's injury ahead of Game 4

When Steph Curry didn't return for the second half of Game 1 on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, panic spread through the Warriors fanbase. It was reported that he would be evaluated after one week and would likely return for Game 6 on Sunday.

The team provided a big update on Curry's injury. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry could return sooner.

"Curry didn't push it to full speed, according to a team source," Slater wrote on Sunday. " ... But he went through a medium-speed shooting routine and rode the stationary bike. This was a notable advancement for Curry in his race against time."

Curry is averaging a playoff career-low in points this season (22.6 points per game), but he is still capable of taking over games and could turn the series around.

