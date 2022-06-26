“We got our s**t off on this one, you can’t deny 4 rings in the NBA” - 1-time Finals MVP claps back at the haters of the Golden State Warriors, says the Warriors were taken for granted

The Golden State Warriors, who have been the most dominating dynasty since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, don't always get the love they deserve. This season is one such example of where they have, unfairly or not, been taking shots after winning their fourth title in six years.

After a two-year absence filled with uncertainties, including holding the worst record in the NBA in 2020, the champs weren’t holding back. Steph Curry, who won his first finals MVP, became unabashedly the “Petty King” while Draymond Green was cussing at nearly everyone outside of Dub Nation.

Andre Iguodala emotionally described the hate they have received on "The Point Forward" podcast:

“Yeah, we got our s**t off on this one. You can’t deny four rings in the NBA! They take for granted how good we are. Like they punished us for the amount of rings we have. We got four! We don’t have one or two. We have four!”

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



"I told y'all don't let us win a f*cking championship... and y'all done f*cked up"-- @Money23Green tried to warn you

The wild celebration in the Bay area in front of thousands of adoring fans was still lambasted on social media. Steph Curry, whose status as an all-time great was severely questioned before the NBA Finals, took satisfaction in trolling his critics.

Draymond Green was all over the parade and social media a few days ago, going after people who have slighted the Warriors. Green promised to let people know if they won another title, and he definitely kept his word.

The normally subdued Klay Thompson was arguably the wildest of the bunch. After more than two years of gruesome injuries and backbreaking rehab, he is finally back and a champion yet again. “Killa Klay” has made six straight NBA Finals appearances, winning four of them.

Guru @DrGuru_



- Lost his championship hat in the ocean

- Did a Michael Jackson dance in the middle of the street with the trophy

- Knocked over a fan on accident

- Dropped one of his championship rings on the street Klay Thompson so far today- Lost his championship hat in the ocean- Did a Michael Jackson dance in the middle of the street with the trophy- Knocked over a fan on accident- Dropped one of his championship rings on the street Klay Thompson so far today 😭- Lost his championship hat in the ocean- Did a Michael Jackson dance in the middle of the street with the trophy - Knocked over a fan on accident - Dropped one of his championship rings on the street https://t.co/IswAAT20Sd

Thompson let it rip by running over people, bursting out Michael Jackson's moves on the streets and gulping Hennesy on the bus. Basketball fans may see more of the same in the next few years as the Bay Area team is built for sustained success.

Andre Iguodala compares the Milwaukee Bucks’ celebrated championship to the less appreciated titles of the Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala and the core of Golden State Warriors now have four NBA titles to their resume. [Photo: YouTube]

The Golden State Warriors beat a LeBron James-led team three out of four times, the last two in very dominating fashion. With Kevin Durant in tow, the Warriors’ championship wins weren’t as happily celebrated as some of the past champions.

Here’s Andre Iguodala on the difference in how Golden State’s wins have been celebrated:

“It kills me sometimes because when you see other people win a championship when we saw Giannis win his first championship last year? That praise was like none other. He overcame this, he did this, he did that.

"The celebration of someone winning a championship was exactly how it was supposed to be. That’s how you’re supposed to celebrate somebody winning a championship.”

Steph Curry: "Like Draymond said, it's the Warriors invitation and we back."

Iguodala added:

“And through all our Championships, well maybe the exception of the first one, there were always shots being thrown here and there. You know you got a big LeBron fan base, so they’re upset they lost.

"Kevin Love wasn’t there, Kyrie wasn’t there. We lost it next year after going 73-9 and you still getting hate.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



"This is live TV right? F--k 'em!"
Draymond's feeling himself today

The Golden State Warriors don’t plan on stopping the pettiness. The only way to shut them up is to beat them, which is looking like a really tall order over the next few years.

