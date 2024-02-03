“We haven’t seen nothing like that”: Zion Williamson sings Victor Wembanyama’s praise, predicts future MVP potential

Two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft collided on Friday when Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans faced Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. It was a back-and-forth battle that was decided by Williamsom's game-winning layup in the final seconds, as Devin Vassell missed the game-winning three at the buzzer (114–113).

Zion Williamson was unstoppable, scoring 33 points on 12-21 shooting. Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

After the game, the Pelicans' star had nothing but praise for the French generational talent, predicting that he would become the NBA MVP in the future.

"Victor is a very special player. We were just talking about it in the locker room. He is a dude that can get two or three Defensive Player of the Year (awards). I don’t want to put no limit on it, but he can get Defensive Player of Years and MVPs. We haven’t seen nothing like that. We have seen things close, but not like that," Zion Williamson said, via NBA.com.

Wembanyama has appeared in 43 of the Spurs' 49 games and has averaged 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. San Antonio has the worst record in the West (10-39).

Willie Green calls Zion Williamson vs Victor Wembanyama matchup 'incredible'

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green paid close attention to the battle between Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson on Friday. Green had high praise for both young stars and called this matchup 'incredible'.

"Just incredible to watch [Zion and Wemby] go to battle tonight," Green told media afterwards, via Essentially Sports.

"We don’t take it for granted to see Victor up close. His size, his ability to handle the ball, to block shots, to shoot. It is incredible to watch. We have Zion, who is a physical force. Can handle the ball in the perimeter, can make plays like point guard, can go up and finish," he added.

Since entering the league in 2019, the former No. 1 pick has struggled with injuries. Thus far, he has failed to lead the Pelicans to a long playoff run, and the franchise is hoping that will change this season.

Zion Williamson has appeared in 39 games this season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Pelicans have a 28-21 record and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for sixth in the standings. They have won two in a row and trail the Sacramento Kings (28-19) by one game. The Kings are fifth in the West.

