Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 2, 2024

The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers matchup on Friday is one of 10 NBA games on the night. This is the second time the two teams will meet this season, with the Pacers prevailing 126-121.

The Kings are fifth in the Western Conference, with a 27-19 record. Their four-game winning streak recently got snapped by the Miami Heat in a 115-106 loss. Meanwhile, the Pacers have lost back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. They remain sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Kings vs Pacers game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NBCSCA and Bally Sports Indiana share the television rights, and the game can also be be seen on the NBA League Pass via a subscription.

Moneyline: Kings (-155) vs Pacers (+130)

Spread: Kings -3.0 (-110) vs +3.0 Pacers (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (u248.0) vs Pacers (o248.0)

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Pacers have TJ McConnell and Benedict Mathurin on their injured list, and both will be game-time decisions.

Meanwhile, only Sasha Vezenkov is on the Kings' injury list. He's expected to heal fully from his ankle injury by mid-February.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted lineups

Having their starting lineup intact, the Kings should go with De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter as the starting backcourt and Domantas Sabonis at center. Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes should round up the starting five.

Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, is healthy and back with the Pacers and should team up with Buddy Hield in the backcourt. Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner should comprise a tall frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

D'Aaron Fox is given an NBA prop of 26.5 points and has been missing the mark in the last two games. It's quite risky to put him over the mark, cosidering the way he has been playing recently.

His teammate Domantas Sabonis is at 19.5 points on his NBA prop and should be a risk to go above as well, as he has only gone over once in the last five games.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The spread of three points indicates that this is going to be a tight battle, but the Kings are favored even if the Pacers own home-court advantage. The total should go over, just like their previous game, and the spread should be covered.

