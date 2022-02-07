"We just hold him to his word" - Kyrie Irving vehemently refutes NBA trade rumors surrounding James Harden

Kyrie Irving is valiantly trying to steer the Brooklyn Nets' ship out of troubled waters. However, it isn't working so far. With superstar teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden both out injured, the Nets lost their eighth successive game on Sunday night.

The Brooklyn Nets were beaten on the road as they went down 104-124 to the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. Irving had 27 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the game.

Durant has missed the last 11 games for the Nets due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. Meanwhile, Harden has missed the last couple of games because of a hamstring problem.

However, there is speculation about Harden's future with the Brooklyn Nets. The rumors are emanating from Irving's unavailability to play home games because of his unvaccinated status and Harden's alleged unhappiness in Brooklyn.

When asked about Harden's situation following the loss to Denver, Irving refused to be drawn into any kind of speculation. Instead, the 29-year-old stated that Harden is "committed" to the Nets. He said:

"I think James can speak better to that than I can... How all those media plants start going around with rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we've had, he's been really committed. We just hold him to his word. Obviously, when we're going out to play games, we can't even really think about it. We would love to have him in the lineup, but we want him at his optimal healthy... and then we let the rest take care of it, but who knows what's going to happen."

"Just getting healthy" - Kyrie Irving in response to concerns about Brooklyn Nets' recent play

Besides Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets were also missing LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton in their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Joe Harris also hasn't played for the Nets since mid-November because of an ankle injury.

When asked how concerned he was about the Brooklyn Nets' losing streak over the last couple of weeks, Kyrie Irving pointed to the team's long injury list. He said:

"First thing's first, just getting healthy, then setting our team up for the rest of this season, post this trade deadline."

With the loss in Denver on Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets have finished their current five-game road trip. They now head home, where they will host the Boston Celtics on February 8.

With Kyrie Irving not yet eligible to play in Brooklyn, the Nets could be without their Big Three for that contest. This would seriously jeopardize their chances of ending their losing streak.

